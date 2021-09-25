Boston College-Missouri Halftime

After a week with a surprising amount of chirping between two unfamiliar fanbases, we've got a great ballgame on our hands.

The Missouri Tigers opened the game with a stellar drive, going down the field and scoring a quick touchdown. Quarterback Connor Bazelak completed every pass on the first drive to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead. On BC's ensuing drive, Dennis Grosel made a terrible decision, targeting a triple-covered Jaden Williams deep down the sideline. Safety Shawn Robinson intercepted the pass and Missouri took over.

Luckily, the BC defense held strong and forced a quick three on out. The Eagles leaned into the run game their next drive, with Patrick Garwo delivering a huge 67-yard touchdown run to tie the game

Unfortunately, Mizzou went right down the field again. After a big flea-flicker pass to get them inside the ten, the Tigers went to their star running back Tyler Badie, who punched it in from a few yards out.

The Eagles came right back to the run, riding Patrick Garwo and Alec Sinkfield into the red zone. After a quick sneak by Grosel to convert a 4th & 1, he fired a touchdown pass to Jaden Williams in the back of the end zone to make it 14-14.

Missouri continued to dice up the BC pass defense, with Connor Bazelak threading passes all over the field. BC looked like they were playing deep to prevent big plays and allow check downs. Bazelak took these opportunities with ease.

The Eagles almost suffered a big loss, when middle linebacker Isaiah Graham-Mobley hit a receiver late over the middle and was flagged for targeting. Luckily, he was exonerated and allowed to stay in the game. On the next two plays, with the Tigers facing goal-to-go, IGM made two massive tackles to back Mizzou up and force third-down. BC finally dialed up some pressure and it got home, forcing an incompletion from Bazelak. The Tigers elected to kick the field goal and take a 17-14 lead.

With a few minutes remaining in the half, BC drove down the field, thanks to some nice passes from Dennis Grosel. Grosel fired a strike over the middle to CJ Lewis, picking up 38 yards to put the Eagles in Mizzou territory. But Grosel made two killer mistakes, nearly throwing another interception and taking a big sack on third down.

Jeff Hafley elected to run the clock down to ten seconds and take a timeout. Then, he ran out true freshman Connor Lytton to take his first field goal attempt, a 49-yarder. In a stunning turn of events, Lytton booted the ball right through the uprights with a few yards to spare and tie the game for BC.

Boston College will get the ball first out of the half. The run game has been quite successful and Grosel has made some nice plays. The defense is getting gashed by the passing game, but they are tackling well and preventing Tyler Badie from killing them. In the second half, the offense, defense, and special teams units all need to play mistake-free football to pull out this win against the Missouri Tigers.

