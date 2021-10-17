    • October 17, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballRecruitingForumsHockeyMaroon Gold+SI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    NC State 33 Boston College 7: Observations of the Defense

    A look at the Boston College defense against the NC State Wolfpack
    Author:

    On Saturday, Boston College was thrashed at home by the NC State Wolfpack. Here are some observations on the defense. 

    * It was kind of a fluky night for Boston College's defense, even though they did allow 31 points. One touchdown was on a blocked/botched punt, another was a flukey catch off the back of BC cornerback Elijah Jones, and another was a bad missed tackle. All in all NC State really only had one true touchdown scoring drive the whole game (that ended with a touchdown pass by Devin Leary). But those two explosives were mistakes, and a huge factor in this game, and have to be factored in the overall perspective of the game. You can't say they played well. That would be a "other than that how was the play Mrs. Lincoln" type of situation. 

    * Other than the two explosives, Devin Leary really didn't do a whole lot against BC. He was content to dink and dunk, and that was relatively effective. He wasn't particularly impressive, but did what they needed to do to win the game.

    * NC State only had 381 yards, which is a bit deceptive. The Wolfpack basically took their foot off the gas in the fourth quarter.

    * BC was pretty effective against the rush, holding Person to 4.2 yards per carry and Knight to 3.8. 

    * Third efficiency was solid again. The Eagles held NC State to a 38.5% conversion rate.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    *The strip fumble was a horrible no call by the refs. It clearly looked like Emeka Emezie turned up field and made a football move. Totally changed the momentum of the game heading into halftime

    * Thought the pressure was solid, they got to Leary and disguised a lot like many had expected. 

    * The speed on the edge was something that caught my eye. When NC State flipped a pass to a back or WR and he turned to the edge, BC struggled to get to them before they had already ran for 7-10 yards. Saw this happen a handful of times. 

    Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

    Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

    Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

    USATSI_16972869_168388155_lowres
    Football

    NC State 33 Boston College 7: Observations of the Defense

    1 minute ago
    Comment
    USATSI_16971682_168388155_lowres
    Football

    NC State 33 Boston College 7: Observations of the Offense

    1 hour ago
    Comment
    USATSI_16971702_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Boston College Crushed in Disappointing 33-7 Loss to NC State

    12 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_16686239
    Football

    Boston College vs. #22 NC State: Live Updates

    13 hours ago
    Comment
    IMG_0096
    Football

    NC State Rides Controversial No Fumble Call To Take Halftime 10-7 Lead

    13 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_15497769_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Tackle Tyler Vrabel To Miss Game With Injury

    16 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_15032462_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Boston College vs. NC State: Prediction and Final Thoughts

    Oct 16, 2021
    Comment
    E4FghJFWEAsZ9nv
    Maroon & Gold+

    Visitor List For Boston College vs. NC State

    Oct 15, 2021
    Comment
    Member Exclusive
    BCMizzou_Gallery-61508a020fcced3942fe5edf_Sep_26_2021_14_58_31
    Football

    How to Watch the Boston College Eagles vs. NC State Wolfpack: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 15, 2021
    Comment