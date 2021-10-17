    • October 17, 2021
    Boston College Crushed in Disappointing 33-7 Loss to NC State

    The Eagles drop a clunker in Chestnut Hill to the Wolfpack, and are left with many questions heading into next week
    Things fall apart in the third quarter for the Boston College Eagles (4-2), who were trounced by NC State 33-7 in Chestnut Hill. The two teams played an evenly matched first half, trading first quarter touchdowns, but NC State took a field goal lead on a kick to end the half. 

    The third quarter was a complete disaster for the Eagles who let up three touchdowns to the Wolfpack in the quarter. The first points came on a punt block/botched snap from Grant Carlson that was returned by Devan Boykin for a touchdown. After a seven play drive, Devin Leary hit Dylan Parham for their second touchdown of the quarter. The quarter ended on a Thayer Thomas 79 yard touchdown reception that put the game out of reach. NC State added a safety late in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

    There were a lot of issues in this game, in all three phases. At the time it seemed like a big deal, but Connor Lytton missed his first field of the season, the defense struggled in the second half, and Dennis Grosel was wild and ineffective, especially with passes seemingly going more than ten yards. It's also fair to question the play calling especially on offense, where things spiraled quickly for the Eagles. BC's rushing attack completely stalled out in the second half after looking strong for the first two quarters. It will be interesting to see how Hafley proceeds with his QB moving forward. 

    This was a disappointing loss for Boston College, who looked to be in this game for the first half. They are going to have to figure out things for next weekend when they head to Louisville to play the Cardinals. 

