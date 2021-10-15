Boston College vs. NC State: Prediction and Final Thoughts

A preview and prediction of the Boston College Eagles football game against the NC State Wolfpack that will be played on Saturday in Chestnut Hill.

On Saturday, the Boston College Eagles (4-1) will take on the NC State Wolfpack (4-1) in a night game at Alumni Stadium. On top of the implications within the division, BC's losing streak against AP Top 25 teams is on the line. The Eagles have not defeated a Top 25 team in the AP Poll since they defeated USC in 2014. Dave Doeren's squad will be looking to solidify their spot on the top of the division, and quarterback Devin Leary could prove to be a challenging foe for the Eagles. Here is our prediction and preview.

Matchup

When Boston College throws the ball: The Eagles have been inconsistent throwing the ball under backup quarterback Dennis Grosel has averaged 186 yards per game and has thrown four touchdowns and four interceptions. NC State has allowed just over 200 yards per game, but has been ball hawkish with seven interceptions Edge NC State

When Boston College runs the ball: Looking at the stats you may jump to say the Wolfpack have the edge, but the numbers can be misleading. They have faced Furman (FCS), Mississippi State (Air Raid) and Clemson (abandoned the run) this season, meaning they really haven't faced a rushing attack like BC's. Edge: Boston College

When NC State throws the ball: Leary is the best quarterback Boston College has faced all season, and has thrown for over 1200 yards, but his wide receivers aren't overly special. The key here will be for BC to get pressure on him, without selling out on the blitz, and letting the corners do their thing. That being said, the edge goes to NC State. Edge: NC State

When NC State runs the ball: The Pack have an effective two headed monster in Ricky Persons and Zonovan "Bam" Knight. BC's rushing defense has been solid, but has been hit in the last two games for touchdowns. This isn't a huge advantage for either team, but NC State has the edge here as well. Edge: NC State

Beer of the Game

It's Oktoberfest time, and I know pumpkin beer can be really hit or miss, I chose Allagash's Haunted House, a really solid dark beer that hits home the tastes of the fall season. It's hoppy, but has the pour of a stout, a good beer you can find anywhere during the month of October.

Song of the Game:

Going to be a battle in Chestnut Hill. Going away from the rap for the weekend, and with a classic from SIR Elton John.

Fan Excitement: 10/10

Another night game, another chance for Jeff Hafley to vanquish another Boston College ghost. For the past seven years BC has had chances to win against a Top 25 team and they have failed time and time again. This is their chance to do that. The stadium should be very loud, and close to sell out again.

AJ's Prediction: If you look at my comparisons above it would look like NC State is clearly the better team, and in a sense they are. They have an edge at the most crucial position (quarterback), and will challenge BC in ways no team has done so this season. However, their edge over the Eagles is small, and will be mitigated by the home field advantage and a night game. The fans are going to give BC the edge, and in the end BC will earn their first AP Top 25 win, and reengage themselves back in the discussion for the ACC Atlantic crown. Boston College 24 NC State 20

Want to talk with other BC fans about the game? Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

Instagram: @bostoncollegebulletin