Boston College Inks Apparel Deal With New Balance

Boston College has a new footwear and apparel deal with New Balance, according to a report in the Sports Business Journal today. The much rumored deal is for ten years and is worth 50% more per student. Per the article there will be a series of other benefits for the school:

BC athletes will have access to New Balance’s training facilities, including the new Track at New Balance sports complex, which is scheduled to open next year. The company also will offer two internships per year for BC athletes. New Balance has pledged to work closely with the Eagles’ men’s and women’s basketball programs on design and product enhancement. For its hockey programs, BC will transition to Warrior equipment, which is a New Balance brand, while arrangements are in the works for the Eagles’ football program. New Balance does not outfit football teams, although uniforms can be produced elsewhere and still be branded New Balance.

Boston College announced the deal as well on Tuesday morning. The press release said that New Balance will be the apparel company for 30 of 31 teams (football is conspicuously not mentioned). The facilities upgrade will also be significant. Per the release;

"The partnership will grant several BC teams access to the new state-of-the-art TRACK@New Balance that is currently under construction. The new sports complex at Boston Landing will feature a 200-meter hydraulically banked track, seating for more than 5,000 spectators, and facilities for training, events, and recovery."

New Balance will replace Under Armour which has been BC's apparel company for the past 12 years, under a deal that was signed in 2009. The two parties signed a ten year extension in 2015, but the apparel company has been trying to shed expenses lately, also dropping UCLA who moved over to the Jumpman line of Nike.

Kraft also released a statement on the deal “This partnership will be an absolute game-changer for Boston College athletics and our student-athletes,” said William V. Campbell Director of Athletics Pat Kraft. “This is not just a historic deal in terms of the financial value and amount of apparel for our department. The opportunities for our student-athletes to assist in product design and development of the footwear and apparel they will actually wear and compete in will be transformational.”

BC joins schools such as Maine, and Denver under the New Balance banner.

With new uniforms, and apparel coming, stay tuned to BC Bulletin for further updates on this breaking news.