John McNulty Officially Named Boston College Offensive Coordinator

The Eagles now have their offensive coordinator who will be introduced on Tuesday

Boston College officially named Notre Dame tight ends coach John McNulty as their next offensive coordinator. McNulty who has been with the Irish since 2020, will take over for former OC Frank Cignetti Jr. who was hired by the Pitt Panthers in mid January. 

"John's one of the most well-respected offensive minds in our game, and we could not be more thrilled to welcome him and his family to the Heights," said Hafley in his press release. "His expertise as a play-caller combined with his experience coaching all phases of the offense will fit perfectly into our program."

JohnMcNulty

McNulty has experience as an offensive coordinator with two stints with Rutgers. During his initial stint, under Greg Schiano, the Scarlet Knights became the first team in FBS history with a 3,000-yard passer (Mike Teel), 2,000-yard rusher (Ray Rice) and a pair of 1,000-yard receivers (Kenny Britt and Tiquan Underwood). That season, the Scarlet Knights set school records for scoring, first downs and total offense. In addition, Britt and Underwood were the first teammates in BIG EAST history with 1,000 receiving yards in the same season.

Another important aspect that McNulty brings is his bevy of NFL experience. He kicked off his NFL experience with the Jacksonville Jaguars working under former Boston College head coach Tom Coughlin. ""John McNulty is an outstanding football coach, very intelligent, a good communicator, excellent work ethic, always well prepared with a wealth of experience in both professional and college football," said Tom Coughlin. "John is a humble leader, all about the team, and players will enjoy his style and sense of humor.

USATSI_5022630_168388155_lowres

During his time in the NFL, McNulty coached the wide receivers position with the Arizona Cardinals, working with future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald. 

He also coached quarterbacks, working with the Tennessee Titans. During his time there he coached Marcus Mariota, who was fresh out of Oregon. During his time there he saw the quarterback tie Peyton Manning's record for games with at least three TD passes by a rookie (four). Mariota also broke Tennessee franchise rookie records for passing TDs (19), completions (230) and passing yards (2,818). 

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

USATSI_8824332_168388155_lowres

McNulty is going to have some work to do with his new offense, falling from 68th to 93rd in scoring. Boston College's offense regressed in 2021, partly due to the injury of quarterback of Phil Jurkovec, but there were other issues as well. The offensive line struggled at times, and the Eagles lacked real depth at the quarterback position. 

McNulty will be introduced at a 2pm press conference alongside head coach Jeff Hafley. 

USATSI_5491188_168388155_lowres
