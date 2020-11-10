First Look: #2 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Boston College faces #2 Notre Dame on Saturday in the Red Bandanna Game in Chestnut Hill. Our next piece of coverage looks at Brian Kelly's squad, and breaks down their undefeated season to date.

Statistical Leaders

Passing: QB Ian Book 114-189, 1535 yards 8 touchdowns 1 interception

Rushing: RB Kyren Williams 740 yards, 10 TD, Ian Book 279 yards 5 TD, Chris Tyree 260 yards 2 TD

Receiving: WR Javon McKinley 19 rec. 366 yards, TE Michael Mayer 20 rec 235 yards 2 TD, WR Avery Davis 16 rec 207 yards 2 TD

Tackles: DB Kyle Hamilton 36, LB Jeremiah Owusu Koramoah 35, LB Drew White 30

Tackles for Loss: LB Jeremiah Owusu Koramoah 8.5, DL Daelin Hayes 5, DL Kurt Hinish 5

Sacks: DL Isaiah Foskey 3.5, DL Adetokunbo Ogundeji 3.5, DL DL Daelin Hayes 3

Interceptions: DB Shaun Crawford 1, DB Bo Bauer 1, DB Nick McCloud 1, LB Jeremiah Owusu Koramoah 1

Head Coach

Brian Kelly

Kelly, a St. John's Prep (Danvers) graduate and Everett, MA native is in 11th season as the head coach of the Fighting Irish. In his time with Notre Dame he has gone to the BCS National Championship game in 2013 where the Irish lost to Alabama, and the College Football Playoffs in 2018 where he lost to Clemson.

He began his career as a positional coach at Assumption College in Worcester. After three years there he went to Grand Valley where he worked his way up from a positional coach to the head coach making it to three straight Division II national championship games. He then got his big break becoming the head coach at Central Michigan, brining the program from the bottom to the MAC to 1st in conference. He then exploded on the national scene going 34-6 with Cincinnati and bringing them to Sugar Bowl before he was hired by ND in December of 2009

Offensive Overview

Tommy Rees

The one time Notre Dame quarterback is in his first year as offensive coordinator with the Irish. Before he got this position he was the quarterbacks coach for the Irish.

Led by one of the best offensive lines in the country, Notre Dame can beat a team in a variety of ways. They have big physical wide receivers that can out muscle talented defensive backs for every pass. And talking about big, look at freshman tight end Michael Mayer, a five star freshman that looks like Rob Gronkowski on the field. Quarterback Ian Book is a dual threat, that can beat you with his arm, and with his legs. He is certainly underrated as a runner but can pick up good chunks of yards if plays break down. Kyren Williams is explosive, the ACC's leader in rushing touchdowns, he can be an enormous challenge for defenses.

Defensive Overview

Clark Lea

Former Syracuse and Notre Dame linebackers coach, Lea was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2018.

This group will be arguably the best defense Boston College has faced all season. Jeremiah Owusu Koramoah is most likely the best linebacker in the ACC, and as we saw against Clemson can take over a game. The play of the cornerbacks has really stuck out to me, they are tough and physical and will be a challenge for the Eagles. For a good overview of the Notre Dame defense check out this article from SB Nation's Shakin the Southland

