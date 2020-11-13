Boston College vs. Notre Dame: Final Thoughts & Predictions

It's rivalry time as the Boston College Eagles (5-3) take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-0) on Saturday in Chestnut Hill. ND is fresh off a huge victory over the previously undefeated #1 Clemson Tigers, a win that puts Brian Kelly's squad in the driver seat to get into the college football playoffs. However, Boston College has been in this rodeo before, beating a top ranked Irish team in 1993, ruining the season for Lou Holtz and his team.

On top of all the history, there are two other factors in play this week. Transfer quarterback Phil Jurkovec will be facing off with his former program, a team that couldn't give him playing time. Add in that this is the annual Red Bandanna game that honors 9/11 hero Welles Crowther, and the gears are primed for a possible upset.

The Matchups

When Boston College Throws The Ball: Advantage Notre Dame. This is the matchup that the Eagles are going to need to perform at their highest level if they want to win on Saturday. When Jurkovec has the passing game going, the Eagles can put up points in a hurry. But ND has one of the best pass defenses in the conference, highlighted by safety Kyle Hamilton. Worth noting that Clemson put up 438 yards in the air against the Irish last weekend.

When Boston College Runs The Ball. Advantage Notre Dame. The Irish have a dynamic front seven that held Clemson to 34 yards on Saturday on 33 carries. BC's rushing attack is improved, but will have to take it to the next level if they want to stand a chance against the Irish

When Notre Dame Throws The Ball: Advantage Boston College. This matchup all depends on what ND passing attack shows up on Saturday. For most of this season they have been near the bottom of the conference in passing statistics. However, against Clemson a new Ian Book emerged, who looked confident and was able to move the ball efficiently and effectively. BC's secondary has been very good this year, and this will be a great challenge for them.

When Notre Dame Runs the Ball: Advantage Notre Dame. BC's rushing defense is playing better, but on paper this is a matchup prime for the Fighting Irish. Kyren Williams is one of the quicker backs in the conference, and Book can also cause problems with his legs.

Beer of the Game: Murphy's Irish Stout. Was going to go with Guinness here, because of the Irish school connection, but recently they became the official beer of Notre Dame, so that's out. When I visited Ireland, I went to Cork where Murphy's Irish Stout was big. Good solid beer, kind of hard to find now, but a good Irish alternative to the Fighting Irish sponsoring Guinness.

Clip of the Game

Instead of music this week, watch ESPN's feature the Man in the Red Bandanna, that tells the story of Welles Crowther. A true hero who lived his life truly in the BC motto of "men and women for others". This should be considered required viewing before this game.

Fan Excitement: 10/10

Anytime that the Eagles face off with Notre Dame, BC fans get energized. This game is circled when the schedule comes out, and add in that it's the Red Bandanna game and Phil Jurkovec's possible revenge and the base is salivating. If BC can pull off this upset, there will be a "party in the modes".

AJ's Prediction: This is a game that has all the tell tale markings of an upset. ND is flying right into a trap game after an emotional double overtime win over Clemson. On top of that the Eagles are wearing their Red Bandanna uniforms which has historically given them a boost, and Phil Jurkovec has got to have a chip on his shoulder facing off with his old program......that being said I still am not picking the upset. Notre Dame's defense is fierce, and I see the Eagles struggling with the Irish offense, especially if they play like they did against the Tigers. ND wins by multiple touchdowns and puts the game away late. Notre Dame 38 Boston College 21