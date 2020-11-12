BC vs. ND: Three Key Matchups

Boston College faces off with Notre Dame on Saturday in a big matchup. Not only do these two teams have a historic rivalry, but the addition of Phil Jurkovec to the matchup BC's starting QB and former ND player, adds a whole other layer of intrigue. What are some of the key matchups, either positional or player wise in this game?

Max Richardson vs. Kyren Williams

If Boston College can slow down the Fighting Irish run attack, they could put themselves in position for the upset. The key to this will be Max Richardson. Williams is going to get his 3-4 yards a carry, if BC is going to be successful they are going to have to prevent those explosives, where Williams gets to the second level. That is going to be on Richardson, the leader of the linebacking group. The Eagles were able to do it against Travis Etienne, and they will need to do it again vs. Williams.

The BC Offensive Line vs. ND's Front Seven

BC's offensive line has improved markedly as the season has progressed, and they will face their biggest challenge on Saturday. Notre Dame's front seven is arguably the best in the country. They are efficient and lock down against the run (4th in country), and bring pressure against the pass ranking 18th in the country. Jeff Hafley has talked about how fundamentally sound and well coached this group has been. BC's front five needs to have their game of the year, not only in protection but in eliminating mistakes. This will be a big game for Travis Levy/David Bailey as well in pass protection, they need to be able to pick up blitzes and give Jurkovec that extra moment to get the ball out.

Phil Jurkovec vs. Ian Book

Ok, so this technically isn't a matchup that is happening on the field, but it still will be one that everyone is talking about all game. This is the story of two teammates gunning for big things on Saturday. Ian Book had his "moment" on Saturday against Clemson that established him as one of the premier quarterbacks in the country. Phil Jurkovec is the young up and comer, who couldn't find playing time with the Irish but has carried the Eagles to a solid start. Book is shooting for the college football playoffs, while Jurkovec is trying to get that first marquee win. Lots of drama, but it will be played out on the turf of Alumni Stadium.

