SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

Boston College vs. #2 Notre Dame: How to Watch Stream, Listen & Series History

A.J. Black

Boston College is set to face off with #2 Notre Dame on Saturday in the Red Bandanna game in Alumni Stadium. The Fighting Irish are fresh off a historic 47-40 double overtime win over Clemson, while the Eagles narrowly escaped Syracuse last weekend 16-13.

Here is all the information you need to connect to the game.

When: 3:30 pm

Current Vegas Odds: Notre Dame (-13.5)

Weather Forecast: Sunny around 50

Television: ABC. Announcers will be Sean McDonough, Todd McShay, & Molly McGrath

Radio: WEEI 93.7 FM, Jon Meterparel, Pete Cronan and Scott Mutryn.

Streaming: ESPN App (Your cable company needs to have the ACCN for this to work).

Satellite Radio: SIRI 132 (Stream BC feed online on 956)

Series History: Notre Dame holds a 15-9 edge in the series, including a six game winning streak that dates back to 2009. Boston College has had some memorable wins in the series though, including in '93 when David Gordon's kick knocked off then #1 Notre Dame 41-39. Also in 2002 when the Eagles downed #4 Notre Dame 14-7. The Eagles however haven't defeated the Irish since 2008. 

Social Media ---Follow along during the game ---Follow for in depth analysis and game updates.

On Twitter: @BostonCollegeSI ----our official site account

@AJBlack_BC----editor AJ Black's account

@BCFootball ----official account of BC Football

On Facebook: BostonCollegeSI's Facebook Page

On Instagram: BostonCollegeSI's Instagram Page

Game Preview: Will be coming out soon

Podcast: There are five new episodes this week on our newly released Locked on Boston College podcast. We have three complete episodes dedicated to Notre Dame - Boston College, but check out all our offerings below. And make sure to subscribe to Locked on Boston College on your favorite podcast directory, or bookmark this page to listen online.

You can also just listen from our website, by clicking on the widget below!

THANKS FOR READING BC BULLETIN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BC Men's Basketball Releases 2020-21 Schedule

A look BC men's basketball schedule

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Five Takeaways From Jeff Hafley's Tuesday Notre Dame Week Press Conference

BC head coach Jeff Hafley talked the upcoming game against Notre Dame, here are some of the takeaways

A.J. Black

by

Edmonds Forever

Boston College vs. Louisville: Kickoff Time, TV Listing Announced

Find out how to listen and watch the home finale between the BC Eagles and Louisville Cardinals

A.J. Black

Five Questions Boston College Has to Answer to Defeat Notre Dame

What do the Eagles need to do to beat the Fighting Irish? We explore.

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Game Day Thread: Boston College vs. Syracuse (2:00pm, RSN)

The Eagles face off with the Orange today, here is our instant analysis of the game.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

BC Men's Basketball Projected to Finish 14th in ACC

Low expectations for the Eagles before the season starts.

A.J. Black

by

2001Eagle

Boston College Men's Hockey Schedule Released

Opening Night is about a week away.

jbiagioni16

by

Edmonds Forever

ACC Predictions and Spreads Week 11

A look at some of the spreads around the ACC, and our picks

A.J. Black

by

DoubleGolden68

BC vs. ND: Three Key Matchups

A look at three key matchups for Saturday's game

A.J. Black

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Forward Steffon Mitchell

A look at BC's forward, who has done everything for the Eagles but still needs to kick up his offense

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black