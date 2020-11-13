Boston College vs. #2 Notre Dame: How to Watch Stream, Listen & Series History

Boston College is set to face off with #2 Notre Dame on Saturday in the Red Bandanna game in Alumni Stadium. The Fighting Irish are fresh off a historic 47-40 double overtime win over Clemson, while the Eagles narrowly escaped Syracuse last weekend 16-13.

Here is all the information you need to connect to the game.

When: 3:30 pm

Current Vegas Odds: Notre Dame (-13.5)

Weather Forecast: Sunny around 50

Television: ABC. Announcers will be Sean McDonough, Todd McShay, & Molly McGrath

Radio: WEEI 93.7 FM, Jon Meterparel, Pete Cronan and Scott Mutryn.

Streaming: ESPN App (Your cable company needs to have the ACCN for this to work).

Satellite Radio: SIRI 132 (Stream BC feed online on 956)

Series History: Notre Dame holds a 15-9 edge in the series, including a six game winning streak that dates back to 2009. Boston College has had some memorable wins in the series though, including in '93 when David Gordon's kick knocked off then #1 Notre Dame 41-39. Also in 2002 when the Eagles downed #4 Notre Dame 14-7. The Eagles however haven't defeated the Irish since 2008.

