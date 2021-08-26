BC Preseason Roundtable 2021: Who is the Most Important Player on Offense?

We are now just a little over a week away from Boston College's opening kickoff against Colgate on September 4th. In our final week of season previews, we got together our staff to talk about the upcoming season. Every day this week we will pose a BC football related question and give our predictions. Today we talk about the most important player on offense.

Mitch Wolfe: Conventional wisdom points to Jurkovec. Even though Dennis Grosel is competent, his lack of arm strength puts a limit on the BC offense. With that logic in mind, however, I will go in a different direction and pick Alec Lindstrom. The running backs will be a committee anyways, the wide receivers are extremely deep, and the tight ends have enough bodies to survive. If any other offensive lineman went down, BC has enough depth along the line to replace them. Except at center. While Lindstrom is not the dominant player that his brother was, he is extremely smart and brings unique leadership skills. If he were to go down, BC could plug Ben Petrula back in at center or put in true freshman Drew Kendall. But neither of those replacements would be able to replicate what Lindstrom brings to the offense.

Eric Hoffses: I love Dennis Grosel and think he’s one of the best backup quarterbacks in the country. Former NFL GM, Pat Kirwan, once said that you want your backup quarterback to be able to go 2-2 for you if the starter is out for a month and I think Grosel is more like a 3-1 backup. That being said, without Phil Jurkovec’s big arm the BC offensive philosophy would be totally difference and they couldn’t utilize the depth at WR.

AJ Black: I’ll go with the conventional answer, and say quarterback Phil Jurkovec. Dennis Grosel is a solid backup quarterback, and probably could make the Eagles bowl eligible if something, god forbid happened to Jurkovec. However, the Notre Dame transfer is a game changer. He is easily the best quarterback in Chestnut Hill since Matt Ryan, and has all the tools to take the program to the next level. This is the type of quarterback that can win games on both his arm and his legs, and has Boston College set to have what could be a special season.

