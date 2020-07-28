BCBulletin
Boston College Offer Explosive '22 Dual Threat QB Jayden Sauray

A.J. Black

Boston College continued their work on the recruiting trail, offering '22 quarterback Jayden Sauray:

Sauray is a 6'0 dual threat quarterback out of the Wise School in Upper Marlboro in Maryland. He currently holds offers from West Virginia, Ole Miss, Maryland, Marshall and Old Dominion. Last season as a sophomore he accounted for 41 touchdowns for his team (30 passing, 11 rushing). BC Bulletin spoke with the rising junior about his most recent offer and where the Eagles stand in his recruitment. 

According to the recruit it was his teammate, highly sought after '21 wide receiver Jalil Farooq that helped him connect with the Eagles. "Azaar (Abdul Rahim) is like a family friend. My friend and teammate Jalil (Farooq) told me to face time him."

Boston College definitely peaked Sauray's interest. "I like BC, I think it’s a great school," he told BC Bulletin. "I see what they’re trying to do with the program and I think they have a great coaching staff."

It's still very early in the process for Jayden Sauray. While he still has an offer, at the time we spoke he had yet to speak with offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr.. But the Eagles are in the thick of it, no schools have stuck out yet because he has yet to visit any due to COVID19.  He does plan on making a visit to Chestnut Hill as soon as it safe to do so. 

Watching his game film, Sauray is a dual threat quarterback in every sense of the word. Good to very strong arm, with the ability to get the ball deep, Sauray's pocket throws are impressive. But if he gets flushed, that is when his other true talent shines. He has incredible speed, and acceleration running the ball. The combination of both his passing and running could make him a very dangerous collegiate quarterback.

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on the recruitment of Jayden Sauray. 

