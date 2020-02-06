BCBulletin
Boston College Football Will Have Open Locker Rooms After Games

A.J. Black

Boston College football will shake up how they are covered by the media as they reportedly will have open locker rooms after every game:

If you aren't aware, most teams usually just pick a few players (usually the stars of the game) to speak to the media alongside their coaches in a press conference format. Media members get to ask a few questions to the players assembled before the presser ends. 

Boston College is going to a model seldom used in college football, but is much common in the NFL, NBA and even college basketball. Want to talk to a player about a big sack he made? He'll be there. Want to ask a player about a big hit on special teams? He'll be there too. This will provide more access to the media to get a bigger picture of the game, and get insight from the players. 

From the player's side this is a win for the Eagles as well. This will allow the program to increase exposure for recruits and players who want their national profile raised. More players will be featured on TV and in print, which will allow BC to sell this experience to recruits and give them a new edge on the recruiting trail.

It takes a series of small changes to make a big difference in a program like Boston College. Opening the locker room to the media is a nice step in increasing exposure for the BC football program. 

