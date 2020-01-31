Transfer Quarterback Phil Jurkovec Excited To Get Started With Boston College

It has been a winding road that led new quarterback Phil Jurkovec to Boston College. It's led him from Pine Richland (Pa.) High School, where he threw for 39 touchdowns, to South Bend, Ind., where he saw his progression blocked by incumbent quarterback Ian Book. His newest chapter started this month in Chestnut Hill, where he met with reporters yesterday to talk about his new role with the Boston College Eagles.

The turnaround from the moment Jurkovec announced that he entered the transfer portal to when he signed with Boston College was short, as he already knew what his intended destination should have. "Two things I was looking for," he told reporters, was "coaches that would believe in me and develop me because I have a lot of room to grow".

Right off the bat Boston College made it known it would like Jurkovec to come to Chestnut Hill, and the interest appeared mutual. "Immediately Coach Hafley and Coach Cignetti showed interest in me, it was the clear choice for me." Less than a week after he entered the portal, Jurkovec agreed to sign with the Eagles.

Earning the starting role clearly is important to the young quarterback, but he has been impressed with the other quarterbacks on the roster. "Anywhere I go, I knew there would be competition." he said, "the quarterbacks in the room are all very good. We have all been competing already"

While many have wondered what style of offense Jeff Hafley and Frank Cignetti will run at Boston College, it doesn't seem like it made a difference in Jurkovec's decision. "I think I can fit into different offenses, the spread and pro style." Jurkovec explained. "Talking to Coach Cignetti I think it's going to be a mixture here. I think I can morph into the different styles".

With the coaches on the recruiting trail, Jurkovec has been bonding with his new teammates. He was impressed with their mentality and how they are approaching the new staff and upcoming season "The guys here are hungry and they want more and that is very exciting". He hasn't gotten a chance to check out the playbook yet, but the new transfer has been working out with the Eagles. "There are a lot of playmakers," said the quarterback about his team.

The sophomore has yet to hear about his waiver to play this year. But he is excited to play against the ACC, something he got a taste of with the Fighting Irish. Speaking of his former teammates, Jurkovec was quick to note that ND will be on the schedule in 2022. "I have a lot of friends still on Notre Dame, they are on the schedule in a couple years." he said as he smiled "if the chance comes that will be awesome to play ."

Whether or not he plays in 2020, Jurkovec is ready to prepare with his team. "I love the game I love competing".