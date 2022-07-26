Skip to main content

Boston College Picked 6th In Atlantic in ACC Preseason Poll

Eagles near the bottom in the preseason selections.
The ACC media released their preseason predictions on Tuesday, and Boston College is predicted to finish 6th in the Atlantic Division. The Eagles also received one vote to win the conference. Clemson was the overall favorite to win the conference, with Miami getting the most votes for the Coastal.

The voting went as followed:

Atlantic

Clemson (111) - 1,080 

NC State (44) - 959 

Wake Forest (6) - 783 

Louisville - 591 

Florida State (2) - 509 

Boston College (1) - 469 

Syracuse - 201 

Coastal 

Miami (98) – 1,036 

Pitt (38) - 911 

UNC (18) - 823 

UVA (6) - 667 

VT (3) - 592 

GT (1) - 343 

Duke - 220

Boston College most likely received such few votes due to the fact that they have no returning offensive linemen in 2022. The Eagles will be leaning on five new names, and for many writers that is a major cause for concern. However, Jeff Hafley's squad will return Phil Jurkovec, Zay Flowers and Pat Garwo, all three projected to have strong seasons. In addition, BC had the third ranked pass defense in 2021. 

