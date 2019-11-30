BC
Maven
Top Stories
Baseball
Hockey
Recruiting

Boston College 26 Pitt 19: Eagles Bowl Eligible After Defeating Panthers

A.J. Black

Boston College won their season finale, defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers 26-19 in the season finale. The Eagles won their sixth game, making them bowl eligible for the sixth time in seven years under Steve Addazio's reign. Pitt on the other hand fell to 7-5 and will find out their bowl destiny when bowls are announced.

Boston College's defense had an extraordinary game only allowing one touchdown, while limiting the Panthers to four field goals. The Eagles had four turnovers, and four sacks,  including two fumble recoveries from Tanner Karafa, and an interception from Jahmin Muse. BC limited Kenny Pickett and didn't allow him to make big plays, and only allowed one major explosive play a touchdown run Vincent Davis. 

On offense AJ Dillon was his usual effective self, running it 32 times for 178 yards and a touchdown. He had his highlight reel touchdown run as well, a 61 yard scamper that put the game in control for the Eagles. Dennis Grosel ran the ball 10 times as well for 51 yards and made a touchdown pass to Hunter Long. Aaron Boumerhi was the first Boston College kicker to make four field goals in a game since Nate Freese did so against Wake Forest in 2011. 

Boston College will be heading to a bowl game, their sixth time under Steve Addazio. His future now remains in question, if he had loss the answer would have been much clearer but now BC's AD Martin Jarmond will be forced to make a decision before the bowl game. 

The Eagles will find out their bowl destination next weekend. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston College vs. Pitt: Final Thoughts And Predictions

A.J. Black
12 1

Predictions for Boston College's season finale against Pitt

Did Boston College's Loss To Notre Dame Push Greg Schiano To Withdrawal From Rutgers Job?

Jackson Thompson
13 0

Greg Schiano where does he end up next year?

Boston College 13 Pitt 9: BC's Defense The Difference In First Half

A.J. Black
0

BC leading after a sloppy first half

Steve Addazio To Rutgers Update: Greg Schiano Reportedly Back In The Picture

A.J. Black
2 0

Rutgers is reportedly back in with Greg Schiano

Boston College vs. Pitt: Game Thread And Live Blog

A.J. Black
1

Can Boston College defeat Pittsburgh and become bowl eligible? Follow along and leave your thoughts in our live blog

Boston College vs. Richmond: Preview and Prediction

A.J. Black
0

Can Boston College end their run of poor play?

According to Report There Is Mutual Interest Between Steve Addazio and Rutgers

A.J. Black
12 0

Could BC's head coach be on the move?

St. Louis 64 Boston College 54: Inconsistent Play Dooms Eagles

A.J. Black
2 0

Another loss for the Eagles, who drop a home matchup with the Billikens

Giblin's Gambles: Week 14 College Football Gambling Picks

Mike Giblin
0

We all should be thankful for college football gambling picks.

For Steve Addazio Saturday's Game Is About Continuing With Same Plan

A.J. Black
4 0

Addazio wants to continue with the same system he has used all year