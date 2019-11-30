Boston College 26 Pitt 19: Eagles Bowl Eligible After Defeating Panthers

Boston College won their season finale, defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers 26-19 in the season finale. The Eagles won their sixth game, making them bowl eligible for the sixth time in seven years under Steve Addazio's reign. Pitt on the other hand fell to 7-5 and will find out their bowl destiny when bowls are announced.

Boston College's defense had an extraordinary game only allowing one touchdown, while limiting the Panthers to four field goals. The Eagles had four turnovers, and four sacks, including two fumble recoveries from Tanner Karafa, and an interception from Jahmin Muse. BC limited Kenny Pickett and didn't allow him to make big plays, and only allowed one major explosive play a touchdown run Vincent Davis.

On offense AJ Dillon was his usual effective self, running it 32 times for 178 yards and a touchdown. He had his highlight reel touchdown run as well, a 61 yard scamper that put the game in control for the Eagles. Dennis Grosel ran the ball 10 times as well for 51 yards and made a touchdown pass to Hunter Long. Aaron Boumerhi was the first Boston College kicker to make four field goals in a game since Nate Freese did so against Wake Forest in 2011.

Boston College will be heading to a bowl game, their sixth time under Steve Addazio. His future now remains in question, if he had loss the answer would have been much clearer but now BC's AD Martin Jarmond will be forced to make a decision before the bowl game.

The Eagles will find out their bowl destination next weekend.