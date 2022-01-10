Eight Former Boston College Eagles in NFL Playoffs

The NFL regular season concluded on Sunday, and the playoffs will begin next weekend. Eight former Boston College players will be looking to get a Super Bowl ring and hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Here are the players that are competing in the 2022 NFL Playoffs:

Wyatt Ray (Cincinnati)

Tommy Sweeney & Matt Milano (Buffalo)

AJ Dillon, Isaiah McDuffie & Isaac Yiadom (Green Bay)

Zach Allen (Arizona)

Harold Landry (Titans)



On the NFC side of the bracket, the trio of Dillon, McDuffie and Yiadom have the best odds of winning a championship. Led by potential NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Packers earned a first round bye after a strong end of the season. Dillon was a critical part of that success running for 63 yards in both Week 17 and Week 18. With the NFC Divisional Game being played at the frozen tundra of Lambeau Stadium, he could be primed for a huge game.

Zach Allen is also a name to watch for in the NFC, as the Arizona Cardinals finished off an impressive 11-6 record. In the regular season finale, Allen had a scoop and score against the Seahawks. The third year defensive end finished the season with 30 tackles, 4 sacks and an interception. No. 4 Los Angeles hosts the No. 5 Arizona Cardinals on Monday, Jan. 17 at 8:15 p.m. EST on ABC and ESPN.

On the AFC side of the bracket, the odds would favor defensive end Harold Landry of the Tennessee Titans. With Derrick Henry returning from an injury, and Julio Jones and A.J Brown healthy, the Titans could have a dynamic offense. Landry has become a leader for the Tennessee defense, finishing the season 10th in the league with 12 sacks to go along with 50 tackles.

Matt Milano has been a leader for the Bills defense that ranked first in yards allowed. The fifth year player out of BC, had 57 tackles, two fumble recoveries and three sacks this season. His teammate tight end Tommy Sweeney has been inactive recently. The Bills take on the New England Patriots on Saturday at 8:15 on CBS.

Wyatt Ray of the Bengals had a big play on Sunday against the Browns forcing a fumble. He has been mostly a practice squad player to this point, but could see playing time in the playoffs. The No. 4 Bengals are set to host the No. 5 Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, Jan. 15 at 4:30 p.m. EST on NBC.

