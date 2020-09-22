Eagles in the NFL: Week 2

The NFL season had their second week of play this past weekend and numerous Boston College players around the league saw action. Here is how they did in their opening week of play.

Matt Ryan

Another strong game for Matt Ryan who threw for 4 touchdown passes and helped the Falcons jump out to a big early lead. In a game not many Atlanta fans are going to want to remember, Dan Quinn's squad let the lead slip away and the game was lost after an inexcusable onside kick attempt.

Chris Lindstrom

Started at guard for the Falcons

AJ Dillon

As Green Bay jumped ahead big against the Lions, Dillon saw more game time. He finished the game with five carries for 17 yards, a 3.4 yards per carry average.

Will Harris

Starting safety for the Detroit Lions, Harris finished the game with four tackles, good for fifth on the team.

John Johnson

Very strong game for Johnson who had 8 tackles for the Rams, to go along with 2 pass defenses against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Zach Allen

Allen had two tackles, one for a loss as the Cardinals rolled to a 2-0 start.

Justin Simmons

It was a tough game for the Broncos as they lost multiple key contributors due to injury. Simmons had a huge game though with 8 tackles (leading the team), two pass defenses, and this interception of Ben Roethlisberger

Matt Milano

Was injured in the first half of the season opener against the Jets with a strained hamstring, missed this past game against the Miami Dolphin. Should be considered week to week

Tommy Sweeney

Is on the PUP list for the Buffalo Bills.

Harold Landry

Had five tackles on the day, and a quarterback hit. But his play of the day came on this interception that sealed the 33-30 victory for the Tennessee Titans

Isaac Yiadom

Saw his first action with his new team the New York Giants, had two tackles on the day.

Kevin Pierre Louis

Pierre Louis was the leader in tackles for the Washington Football Team, with 15, one of which was a tackle for a loss.

Anthony Castonzo

Started at left tackle for the Colts. The team ran the ball for a 151 yards against the Vikings on Saturday

Jeff Smith

Added to the New York Jets IR, will be eligible to return in a few weeks

