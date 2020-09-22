Eagles in the NFL: Week 2
A.J. Black
The NFL season had their second week of play this past weekend and numerous Boston College players around the league saw action. Here is how they did in their opening week of play.
Matt Ryan
Another strong game for Matt Ryan who threw for 4 touchdown passes and helped the Falcons jump out to a big early lead. In a game not many Atlanta fans are going to want to remember, Dan Quinn's squad let the lead slip away and the game was lost after an inexcusable onside kick attempt.
Chris Lindstrom
Started at guard for the Falcons
AJ Dillon
As Green Bay jumped ahead big against the Lions, Dillon saw more game time. He finished the game with five carries for 17 yards, a 3.4 yards per carry average.
Will Harris
Starting safety for the Detroit Lions, Harris finished the game with four tackles, good for fifth on the team.
John Johnson
Very strong game for Johnson who had 8 tackles for the Rams, to go along with 2 pass defenses against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Zach Allen
Allen had two tackles, one for a loss as the Cardinals rolled to a 2-0 start.
Justin Simmons
It was a tough game for the Broncos as they lost multiple key contributors due to injury. Simmons had a huge game though with 8 tackles (leading the team), two pass defenses, and this interception of Ben Roethlisberger
Matt Milano
Was injured in the first half of the season opener against the Jets with a strained hamstring, missed this past game against the Miami Dolphin. Should be considered week to week
Tommy Sweeney
Is on the PUP list for the Buffalo Bills.
Harold Landry
Had five tackles on the day, and a quarterback hit. But his play of the day came on this interception that sealed the 33-30 victory for the Tennessee Titans
Isaac Yiadom
Saw his first action with his new team the New York Giants, had two tackles on the day.
Kevin Pierre Louis
Pierre Louis was the leader in tackles for the Washington Football Team, with 15, one of which was a tackle for a loss.
Anthony Castonzo
Started at left tackle for the Colts. The team ran the ball for a 151 yards against the Vikings on Saturday
Jeff Smith
Added to the New York Jets IR, will be eligible to return in a few weeks
