Jeff Hafley and Players Speak After Big Win Against Yellow Jackets

Boston College pounded the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday 48-27. Led by 264 yards on the ground, the Eagles were able to jump out to a big early lead and held on as GT made a rush near the end of the game. After the game, Jeff Hafley and a trio of players spoke with the media. Here is what they said.

Jeff Hafley

Hafley talked about the team's rushing attack, and how he knew all along that it would come. He also talked about the improvements on the defense, the play of CJ Lewis, and the incredible job done by the offensive line.

Wide Receiver CJ Lewis

In a game where the junior wide receiver scored two touchdowns, Lewis talked about his role in the offense. He talked about who influences him as a wide receiver, how he plays a different role than Zay Flowers. Also he discussed what it is like for a wide receiver to watch the offense run the ball so effectively.

Quarterback Phil Jurkovec

After throwing the ball just fifteen times, the transfer quarterback discussed his offensive line, the rushing attack and the progression of wide receiver CJ Lewis

Safety Mike Palmer

He talks about what it felt like to grab the fumble and score a touchdown, gave a bit of insight into his injury.

