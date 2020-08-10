BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Monday Practice Report: Hafley on Testing, #WeWantToPlay, and More

A.J. Black

With reports coming of the college football season falling into limbo, head coach Jeff Hafley can only control what he can. While other programs cite worries about COVID19 and the safety of their team Hafley told reporters “Our players feel safe. And our players want to play. My job is to coach them the best that I can, as hard as I can and make them feel as safe as they can. I have to follow the guidelines of our medical people. They're telling us we can practice and they're giving us the protocols to follow and we're doing it the best we can.”

Hafley has had to try and focus on the season ahead, because as a football coach that is all he can control. Whether it is Big Ten possibly calling off their season because of COVID-19 concerns, or players taking first steps in creating a union, the first year head coach continues to move ahead with practice, evaluating, and doing what he can to keep his team safe and healthy.

And in terms of protecting his team, his program continues to be in good shape. Hafley announced that the team did another round of COVID19 testing and the school had 164 players/staff tested, and 164 tests came back negative. 

“It's listening to the doctors and our medical staff and making sure we do everything the right way, which our players are,” Hafley said. “They are staying healthy and trying to be the best football team that we can be.”

*****

Meanwhile various BC players went to Twitter to voice their support for the #wewanttoplay movement. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who appears to be the leader of the new group, went to Twitter to list the groups demands which includes: players right to opt out, improved medical care, a seat at the table of season discussions, and a right to organize as a group. The movement got immediate traction with players like Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, while also getting retweeted by president Donald Trump who also voiced his support.

Here are some examples from Twitter of BC players who made their voices heard:

Practice Notes :

* Jeff Hafley went out of his way to compliment his quarterback room, which he said has taken a huge step forward this summer. In particular he mentioned Sam Johnson who the he said threw a nice pass today in practice.

* Freshman wide receiver Taji Johnson is a name that has popped up over and over again during these practice reports. Had another big pass today from Jurkovec. 

* Zay Flowers was another name that has come up, according to the report he has formed a great connection on the field with Phil Jurkovec.

* The Eagles will be off tomorrow and take the field again on Wednesday.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

MAC Conference Cancels Season: Boston College/Ohio Game Off

The Eagles will have to find a new season opener, will it be UMass?

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

BC Bulletin: Week in Review August 3-10, 2020

A look back at a very busy week in Chestnut Hill, that included the start of practice, Steve Addazio in trouble, and commitments

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

P5 College Football in Jeopardy? Signs are Pointing in that Direction

The dominos continue to fall, could the fall season be called off?

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Watch: WR Zay Flowers & DB Jason Maitre Speak With the Media

Two Eagles spoke with the media after today's practice

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Tight End Hunter Long

He is a dynamic receiver and dangerous weapon at tight end, what could Hunter Long bring in 2020?

A.J. Black

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Offensive Lineman Tyler Vrabel

One of the best on the offensive line, a preview of Texas lineman Tyler Vrabel

A.J. Black

by

Mimor76

BC Practice Report: First Practice With Full Pads, Conditioning & More

The Eagles put on the pads and returned to practice for their third practice of the summer.

A.J. Black

by

Eagles2007

For Quarterback Phil Jurkovec, Getting Waiver was a Weight Off His Shoulders

After months of waiting, Phil Jurkovec finally was given his waiver. He spoke for the first time since with his center Alec Lindstrom about the entire experience.

A.J. Black

by

Mimor76

Watch: OL Zion Johnson and DL Marcus Valdez Speak After Saturday's Practice

The pair spoke with the media after practice today

A.J. Black

BC Practice Report: Hafley Talks Recruiting, Position Battles, and Freshmen Step Up

A look at the second practice of the summer, who stepped up and what did the coaches have to say?

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black