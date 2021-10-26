Morning Bulletin: The Quarterback Question

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Locked on Boston College: The Case Against Dennis Grosel

Boston College quarterback Dennis Grosel has struggled over the past three weeks. All the talk heading into the Syracuse game is the status of the graduate student. Will Jeff Hafley bench his quarterback for a young gun like Matt Rueve or Emmett Morehead, or will he stick with the embattled quarterback. On today's show we look at all the factors going into this decision, and discuss why it is the time to move on, and why.

Also we are joined again by Mitchell Wolfe, who goes over some of the big college football games from around the country. We look at Steve Addazio's newest gaffe, Clemson stumbles again and much more!

