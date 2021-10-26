Hafley Has Decided on Quarterback, But Won't Announce Until Saturday

The Boston College quarterback situation has apparently been resolved, as Jeff Hafley has made a decision for Saturday. But for those waiting to hear a name, he is holding that close to the vest, telling the media he won't announce until right before Saturday's game against the Syracuse Orange.

"I feel good about the quarterback situation." Hafley told reporters. "I've made a decision, which I've thought about really hard. And I watched a lot of tape, myself and obviously with the staff. And we've made a decision, and we feel really good about it, and the team knows it. And for obvious reasons, I'm going to keep that at that, until we get on the field and play." Hafley went on to say that telling the team wasn't hard, and that he has had an open line of communication with them based on honesty.

The decision at this point is between incumbent starter Dennis Grosel and one of a trio of other quarterbacks on the roster. Daelen Menard is a junior, who played one snap this season, the handoff that ended up with a safety against NC State. "Daelen is a guy who knows the scheme really well. Moves well in the pocket." Matthew Rueve, a 6-4 redshirt freshman from St. Xavier, is another option. "He processes really quickly. He's good on the run, he's good outside the pocket." The most tantalizing option could be true freshman Emmett Morehead, a 6-6 three star from Virginia (originally from California) with a huge arm, and oozing with potential. However, Morehead did not play at all in high school in 2020, due to COVID-19 cancelling the season.

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC