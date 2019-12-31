Eagles In The NFL: Ray Smith and Aaron Monteiro Find New Homes

The NFL Playoffs are about to kickoff this weekend, but players are still being signed, as two former Boston College players have found new homes. According to reports, offensive lineman Aaron Monteiro has signed a futures contract with the Carolina Panthers. While defensive Ray Smith signed on to the practice squad with the San Francisco 49ers.

Monteiro, an offensive linemen and starter for three and a half years at Boston College will be with the Carolina Panthers to start off the next season. During his time with the Eagles he regularly started at left tackle, and was integral with their running game. In his final year with the Eagles he was named All-ACC Third Team.

A futures contract basically means that he counts towards their roster and salary cap numbers next year. These deals can only be signed by players who were not on a team to end the season. Monteiro signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent and has bounced around NFL practice squads to teams such as Carolina, New England and Jacksonville.

Ray Smith, a defensive tackle was a starter for the Eagles for most of his sophomore season along with all of his junior and senior years where he racked up 138 tackles and 9.5 tackles for loss. He was signed as undrafted free agent by the Lions, and spent most of the season being on and off the practice squad.

Both of these moves are more focused on the 2020-21 season, but it is still great to see these two Eagles continuing their NFL careers.

