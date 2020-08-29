Boston College Unveils New "Red Bandana" Uniforms

Boston College unveiled their second new uniform set this week, this time revealing a new "Red Bandana" inspired uniform from Under Armour.

These uniforms will be worn during the Red Bandana game, an annual Boston College tradition that honors the memory of fallen hero Welles Crowther. A BC alumni, Crowther lost his life on 9/11 while rescuing other people stuck in the south tower of the World Trade Center. Though he lost his life, he was remembered as the man in the "red bandana" which Crowther had to help him breathe in the smoke. In the end he saved 18 people from the tower.

Since 2014, the Eagles have honored his memory with Under Armour "red bandana" uniforms. In the past these uniforms were noticeable for their stripes on the helmet and on the shoes and gloves. The new set unveiled on Friday night uses the red bandana stripe more prominently, throughout the numbers and on the shoulder pads. Although now there is no longer a stripe on the helmet.

When these uniforms will be worn remains to be seen, as the school has yet to announce when and if any of the games will have themes this season. In the past Boston College has put the "Red Bandana" game at different points throughout the season, last year it was against the Kansas Jayhawks in early September.

This is the second uniform set revealed this week. On Wednesday the school unveiled a retro "Flutie Era" away jersey that would be put in rotation this school year.

Picture and video courtesy of BCEagles.com