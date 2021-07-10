2021 Football Roster Released (Summer Edition)

A look at the roster for the upcoming season

Over the past week, the updated Boston College football roster was released. Here are some of the takeaways from the list.

* The true freshmen who did not enroll early are on the list and their numbers have been assigned:

* Neto Okpala, Defensive End, #4

* Jalon Williams, Wide Receiver, #14

* Jalen Cheek, Defensive Back #15

* Jamareeh "Bugs" Jones, Defensive Back #25

* Jaylen Blackwell, Linebacker, #43

* Cole Batson, Defensive Back, #47

* Casey Phinney, Linebacker, #49

* Owen McGowan, Linebacker, #52

* Otto Hess, Offensive Lineman, #61

* Owen Stoudmire, Defensive Tackle, #74

* Jaden Williams, Wide Receiver, #80

* Quintayvious Hutchins, Defensive Lineman #89

* Ty Clemons, Defensive Lineman, #90

* Nigel Tate, Defensive Tackle, #98

There were a few interesting positional changes from the They include Williams to WR, Jones to defensive back, and Blackwell to linebacker.

* Shawn Gates, a freshman defensive back from Ohio never made it to campus. Based on his social media presence he appears that he will be playing for Utah State this upcoming season.

* FCS transfer tight end Trae Barry will be wearing #3 this upcoming season. The All American is listed as 6'4 on the BC site, but 6'7 on the Jacksonville State site. We will have to wait to confirm what his actual height is.

* Alec Sinkfield, a transfer running back from West Virginia is also on the roster. He will be wearing #26 for the Eagles this upcoming season.

* A few noted weight changes since the release of the 2020 roster: Brandon Sebastian (-7), Mike Palmer (+5), Elijah Jones (-9), Travis Levy (+5), Kam Arnold (+11), Ozzy Trapilo (+10), Zion Johnson (+6), Spencer Witter (+8), Jaelen Gill (-8), Chibueze Onwuka (+5), Cam Horsley (-7)

Introducing our new Maroon and Gold Forum/Messageboard: Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free and fun way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI