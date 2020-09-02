Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Punter Grant Carlson

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview punter Grant Carlson.

Grant Carlson comes to Boston College from Ridge Point HS in Missouri, City Texas. After redshirting his freshman year, the young kicker has become the starting punter for the Eagles, holding the role each of the past two seasons. In 2018 Carlson averaged 40.2 yards per punt, including 25 inside the 20-yard line. He had some long kicks too, including five punts of 50+ yards, including a season long of 54 yards.

In 2019 he finished 9th in the ACC in punting, with a 42.68 average on the season. He had a strong season though in terms of directional kicking, with 15 of his punts being downed inside the 20 yard line.

Now in his senior season, Carlson should provide some consistency at punter. Will he continue to grow as a kicker, or is what we saw in 2018 his ceiling?

Stellar

Carlson rises up to become one of the top three punters in the ACC. He moves his average up another 3-4 yards and becomes a huge asset in the field position game this season.

Standard

He continues to provide solid punting, averaging roughly the same as he did last year, with a handful of punts inside the 20. Not super flashy, Carlson is consistent and doesn't make many bad punts.

Subpar

Takes a step back with his punts. A few go off the side of his foot, maybe a dropped snap at some point. His average drops from last season.

What kind of season do you expect from Grant Carlson?

