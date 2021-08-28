BC Preseason Roundtable 2021: Boston College 2021 Season Predictions

We are now a week away from Boston College's opening kickoff against Colgate on September 4th. In our final week of season previews, we got together our staff to talk about the upcoming season. Every day this week we will pose a BC football related question and give our predictions. Today we give our predictions for the upcoming season.

Mitch Wolfe: 9-3. BC faces their three toughest games consecutively: Missouri, Clemson, and NC State. I do not think BC will lose all three of these games, but they could see two losses. Missouri is a team that matches up well against the Eagles. BC will most likely enter that game on a three game win streak, coming home after two away games, possibly looking down the road to Clemson. This smells like a trap game. Clemson is obviously Clemson. Luckily, BC gets a bye before NC State to refocus. NC State is BC’s primary competition for second place in the ACC Atlantic. After that, the schedule eases up a bit. But I’ll hedge a bit and say BC finds a way to lose another game sometime late in the season possibly due to injury. At 9-3, hopefully BC can find their way to a bowl game not played in a baseball stadium, but I’m not optimistic.

Eric Hoffses: 9-3. I think the best bargain in Vegas right now is BC over 7 wins, although the juice has crept up on that since the line came out a few months ago. Colgate, UMass and Temple are three easy wins to kick off the season. Hopefully the hot start gives the Eagles momentum over Mizzou and doesn’t lead the team to overlook the Tigers with Clemson on deck. BC misses out on playing UNC and Miami which are arguably the two best teams in the Atlantic.

AJ Black: 9-3. There is a million different ways this season could go but I have the Eagles ending the season on a high note. The schedule roles out well for BC as they avoid UNC and Miami, and every other non-Clemson game on their schedule is a coin flip game. With this offense, possibly one of the most prolific BC has ever had, along with Jeff Hafley spicing things up on defense and offense, I think BC will finish Top 25 and end up at a bowl game that should make Boston College fans very happy. If you want my game to game preview check out last week's Locked on Boston College.

