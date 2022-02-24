Three Storylines to Watch Heading Into Spring Practice

Boston College football opens up spring practice on Saturday, and will continue to work until the sessions culminate in the Jay McGillis Spring Game on April 9th (11am, on ACC Network). Here are some of the major storylines heading into practice.

Phil Jurkovec and the Quarterbacks

2021's dominating storyline was around BC's quarterbacks. Jurkovec came into the season with lots of buzz but that was extinguished when he broke his hand against UMass in the second game of the season. He missed the next eight games, and wasn't the same even when he did return. By this point he should be completely healed and ready to roll, but it's not just Jurkovec that is worth watching. BC's lack of a solid backup was a major issue last season. Dennis Grosel is gone, and it looks like redshirt freshman Emmett Morehead will be primed to take that spot. But he looked raw in 2021, to no surprise. These spring practices with the backups should give him some important reps as he continues his development into BC's backup.

The new offensive line

Boston College lost four of their starters on the line this offseason with Zion Johnson, Ben Petrula, Alec Lindstrom and Tyler Vrabel all heading into the NFL Draft in May. Christian Mahogany is the lone survivor, and the All ACC guard will have four new faces with him to start the season. There are a lot of potential candidates to fill the roles. Drew Kendall seems close to a lock at center, while Jack Conley, Kevin Cline and Ozzy Trapilo could be the tackles. Senior guard Finn Dirstine might finally get his chance to start, but will have to hold off the likes of Blerim Rustemi or Trapilo if they keep him at the guard spot. Regardless, this should be the position battle to watch over the next six months.

Loads of New Faces on the Staff

Boston College has replaced four assistant coaches this offseason, with Frank Cignetti, Rich Gunnell, Joe Dailey & Matt Applebaum all leaving the program. Taking their spot will be John McNulty (offensive coordinator), Savon Huggins (running backs) Darrell Wyatt (wide receivers) and Dave Deguglielmo (offensive line). While we won't really get to see what changes they bring until the team hits the field, the media will get to talk to many of these coaches and get the first glimpse into some of the new faces representing Boston College football

