Boston College Football Practice Report and Notes (8/21)

Boston College held their 14th practice of the summer today, outside in the warmth and sun of Alumni Stadium. While press was not allowed to be at the practice, there were some interesting notes to take away. There were no detailed notes on the actual play at practice today, but there certainly were some topics brought up that are worth discussing.

Many readers have been wondering about senior wide receiver Kobay White, who has been absent from the practice reports. Hafley was asked and gave an update:

"Kobay hasn't practiced in a little bit of time now,” said Hafley. “He's missed a few practices with a knee. Nothing that we see being long term, but he has not practiced.”

After White's cryptic tweet the other day, this is good news. If he is good to go to start the season, Boston College could have a solid wide receiving corp with Zay Flowers, Taji Johnson and Ethon Williams all reportedly having strong camps.

Another aspect of Boston College's game that was addressed was special teams. This season the Eagles return place kicker Aaron Boumerhi now in his second season since transferring from Temple, punter Grant Carlson and returner Travis Levy. Hafley spoke on the group:

“Today was an awesome day,” said Hafley. “Grant (Carlson) was crushing the ball. We were outside today, so it couldn't hit the ceiling, so I was all fired up. We saw his leg and how strong he was kicking the ball. Our field goal kickers have been really good. Yesterday, I think they were like 10-for-11, so I am excited. That’s going to be huge, you guys know that. That's just as important as offense and defense, maybe more. We got to punt the ball well, we got to cover well, we have to make our field goals. Coach Thurin has done an awesome job.”

Also in the video above, watch as Jeff Hafley talks about the role of social media, and how he supports it's positive use for the program.

Boston College will return to the practice field tomorrow.

