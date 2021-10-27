Syracuse Line Moves Even Higher For Saturday's Game

The line continues to get bigger in favor of the Orange.

The Boston College and Syracuse game line has continued to increase in favor of the Orange. The original line which was at -3 on SI Sportsbook, has ballooned to -6 over the past three days.

Boston College is currently 4-3, and riding a three game losing streak, falling to Louisvile, Clemson and NC State. The Eagles have struggled opening ACC play, averaging only 11 points per game, with question marks surrounding the play of the offensive line, and quarterback Dennis Grosel. The Eagles are also 4-3 against the spread, failing to cover against the Cardinals last week.

Syracuse is 7-1 against the spread this year, but haven't been a favorite since their matchup against Albany. The only time Syracuse did not cover against the spread was their 17-7 loss to Rutgers.

