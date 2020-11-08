Game Observations (Offense): Boston College 16 Syracuse 13

Boston College had to grind out a tough win against a scrappy Syracuse program on Saturday afternoon in the Carrier Dome. The Eagles only scored one touchdown in the victory, but that was enough. Here are some observations.

* The team and coach would never say it but there seemed a bit of a Clemson hangover this week. Defense played with energy, but the offense looked a bit sluggish, and the team seemed content for long drives to kill clock.

* I had no problem with BC's offensive gameplan for this game. Clearly they watched tape and thought they could run the ball at will, which they did. There were just moments that they failed to execute that caused the gameplan to fail. I'll have to go back and tally up the moments, but there were missed passes, penalties and mishaps (Jurkovec tripping).

* The offensive line had a great game. They controlled the line of scrimmage throughout the game, minimized penalties, and looked all the unit they should be.

* That being said, David Bailey looked fine, but there is something lacking in his game this year. Not sure if that is explosiveness, physicalness, he just doesn't seem like the type of running back that can make those "bigger" plays. He was solid, had 100+ yards, but you just don't fear that he will break it for a touchdown like he did last year.

* Travis Levy was solid as well, averaging just over four yards a run.

* Phil Jurkovec didn't look like himself early in the night, yet still finished 20-29 for 209 yards. Early in the game he threw a handful of passes that didn't look typical for him. However, his pass to Zay Flowers was beautifully thrown, and his passes later in the game started to look better. Some questioned if he was banged up from last weekend, I don't think so, he played much stronger as the game went on.

* Speaking of Flowers, his catch was phenomenal. His hands and feet work in pulling in that pass was incredible. He is showing every week why he is going to end being one of the most athletic BC wide receiver in recent memory.

* Hafley talked about the defensive scheme that Syracuse threw at them. He said they were playing to prevent the deep pass, hence why Jurkovec checked down so often.

* Penalty on the last BC offensive drive should have been ended with a touchdown. But a personal foul against CJ Lewis pushed them back, and a holding penalty made it even further back. This was bad at the time, but if Syracuse converts that onside kick it could have been catastrophic.