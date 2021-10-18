    • October 18, 2021
    Boston College vs. Syracuse: Kickoff Time, TV Listings Set

    Boston College football and Syracuse Orange will play on October 30, and the TV listing and time have been set
    Boston College's October 30th battle against Syracuse will be played at 3:30ET and be broadcasted on the ACC RSN. For local markets that means the game will be on NESN. 

    The Eagles return to Syracuse for the third straight season. Last year, the Eagles played with an injured Phil Jurkovec, a game the Eagles won 16-13. In 2019, Boston College under Steve Addazio, blasted Syracuse 58-27. 

    This season, the Eagles are 4-2, after consecutive losses to ACC opponents. This weekend they were blasted by Louisville 33-7, while Syracuse (3-4) lost a heartbreaker to Syracuse in the Carrier Dome. 

