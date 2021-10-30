How to Watch the Boston College Eagles vs. Syracuse Orange: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Details on viewing the Boston College Eagles vs. Syracuse Orange game, including TV information, streaming and radio

On Saturday, the Boston College Eagles (4-3) face off against the Syracuse Orange at 3:30pm at the Carrier Dome. Below is all the information you need to watch, listen and stream the game.

Matchup: Boston College Eagles at Syracuse Orange

Location: Carrier Dome, Syracuse (NY)

Time: 3:30pm Eastern - Saturday, October 30th

Television: ACC RSN (NESN)

Stream: FuboTV

Radio: WEEI 850 (Jon Meterparel, Pete Cronan, Scott Mutryn)

Satellite Radio Channel Lineup:

Sirius Channel 137

XM Channel 384

Internet Channel 974

Series History: The Orange lead the all time series 33-22, going all the way back to 1924. Last season Boston College, playing with an injured Phil Jurkovec squeaked by 16-13, BC's third straight win at the Carrier Dome.

Odds: The current odds is Syracuse -6.5 (per SI Sportsbook)

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 57% chance of winning

Key Statistics:

192.5: Passing yards per game allowed by Syracuse, second best in the ACC

189.6 Passing yards per game allowed by Boston College, best in the ACC

1060 Rushing yards by Syracuse running back Sean Tucker, best in the ACC

12: Rushing touchdowns by quarterback Garrett Shrader, second best in the ACC

