Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballRecruitingForumsHockeyMaroon Gold+SI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    How to Watch the Boston College Eagles vs. Syracuse Orange: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Details on viewing the Boston College Eagles vs. Syracuse Orange game, including TV information, streaming and radio
    Author:

    On Saturday, the Boston College Eagles (4-3) face off against the Syracuse Orange at 3:30pm at the Carrier Dome. Below is all the information you need to watch, listen and stream the game.

    Matchup: Boston College Eagles at Syracuse Orange

    Location: Carrier Dome, Syracuse (NY)

    Time: 3:30pm Eastern - Saturday, October 30th

    Television: ACC RSN (NESN)

    Stream: FuboTV

    Radio: WEEI 850 (Jon Meterparel, Pete Cronan, Scott Mutryn)

    Satellite Radio Channel Lineup:

    Sirius Channel 137

    XM Channel 384

    Internet Channel 974

    Series History: The Orange lead the all time series 33-22, going all the way back to 1924. Last season Boston College, playing with an injured Phil Jurkovec squeaked by 16-13, BC's third straight win at the Carrier Dome.

    Odds: The current odds is Syracuse -6.5 (per SI Sportsbook)

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 57% chance of winning

    Follow along on Twitter! Make sure to follow us at: @AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

    Game Week Podcasts: We have five new podcasts this week, including previews and predictions of Saturday's game.

    Key Statistics:

    192.5: Passing yards per game allowed by Syracuse, second best in the ACC

    189.6 Passing yards per game allowed by Boston College, best in the ACC

    1060 Rushing yards by Syracuse running back Sean Tucker, best in the ACC

    12: Rushing touchdowns by quarterback Garrett Shrader, second best in the ACC

    Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

    Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

    Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

    USATSI_15171851_168388155_lowres
    Football

    How to Watch the Boston College Eagles vs. Syracuse Orange: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    12 seconds ago
    Comment
    _DSC1180
    Football

    Boston College vs. Syracuse: Predictions & Final Thoughts

    18 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_16767201
    Recruiting

    Big Update on Five Star '23 DB Joenel Aguero

    20 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_16881223_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Know Thy Enemy: Previewing the Syracuse Orange with Mike McAllister

    21 hours ago
    Comment
    CJBurton
    Podcast

    Morning Bulletin: Syracuse & BC Preview Podcast

    22 hours ago
    Comment
    IMG_0096
    Maroon & Gold+

    Boston College Offers Navy Commit Joshua Hardy

    Oct 28, 2021
    Comment
    Member Exclusive
    USATSI_17014213_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Five Takeaways From Jeff Hafley's Wednesday Press Conference

    Oct 28, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_16961619_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Three Keys to Victory: Syracuse vs. Boston College

    Oct 28, 2021
    Comment
    JaelenGill
    Podcast

    Morning Bulletin: The Orange Challenge

    Oct 28, 2021
    Comment