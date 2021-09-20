Boston College 28 Temple 3: Observations of the Defense

On Saturday, Boston College defeated Temple 28-3 at Lincoln Financial Stadium. Earlier today we gave our observations on the offense, here is what we noticed from the defense.

* Overall this was exactly the type of defense that many had expected. BC was aggressive, smart and did a great job of keeping Temple from doing much of anything. Saw good plays from all three levels of the defense, and some of the best performances of the year individually.

* Lynch was at his most frustrated when BC just rushed three, and dropped eight. The young quarterback couldn't find much to

* For the first time this year, it was very clear BC was mixing up a lot of what they were doing on the defensive front. There was a variety of looks, and by doing that Temple, and especially freshman quarterback Justin Lynch looked lost or frustrated for most of the game.

* What a game and home coming for linebacker Isaiah Graham Mobley, who transferred to Boston College this season. He was explosive, hard hitting and did an excellent job wrapping up his tackles. His hit on Lynch on 4th and 1 was one of the best defensive plays of the season. There were lots of concerns this year at linebacker but if he plays like he did against Temple, he could be a fine replacement.

* Looks like Boston College has something special coming with some of their freshmen defensive ends. Donovan Ezeirauku and Ty Clemons both came through with sacks. Marcus Valdez should be starting when he returns, but the young depth at this position is encouraging.

* The center of the defense looked stout again. Khris Banks, also in his homecoming game, had a sack and a half, while TJ Rayam had a sack as well.

* The third quarter, BC had a multiple score lead, and really stuck with forcing Lynch to try and march down the field, and with a freshman quarterback that can be incredibly tough. One mistake can ruin a drive. Credit to Lynch he was able to move the ball, but BC looked very tough in the red zone again. In the game the Owls were 0-2 in the red zone, while turning the ball over on downs three times during the game

* Thought the secondary looked fine. Jason Maitre had a fantastic hit to stuff a play, while Elijah Jones had a pass breakup.

