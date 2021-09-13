Boston College Open As Big Favorites Over Temple

September 13, 2021
Boston College Opening Betting Odds vs. Temple

The Eagles will be large favorites against the Owls
The line for the Boston College Eagles and Temple Owls game has been announced, with BC opening at -16.5 according to the SI Sportsbook

Jeff Hafley's squad is 2-0 after defeating the UMass Minutemen 45-28 on Saturday. The Eagles also defeated Colgate 51-0 the week before. Temple is 1-1, recently defeating Akron 45-24, after getting blasted by Rutgers 61-14. 

The Eagles are 1-1 against the spread this season. They covered the -49.5 spread against Colgate (which was only posted on specific books), while they failed to cover the -39.5 spread against UMass.

One factor that could certainly impact the spread is the injury status of quarterback Phil Jurkovec. Currently there are no updates on his health, after injury his hand/wrist during the first drive of the Boston College & UMass game. Stay tuned for updates on this on going situation. 

