Morning Bulletin: Locked on Boston College Temple Preview & Predictions

Women's Basketball Release New Uniforms.

The program show cased the New Balance Uniforms, including a new black uniform that is highlighted by "The Heights". Check out the release below.

On today's show we are joined by regular guest Eric Hoffses who comes to give his predictions and analysis of Saturday's game between the Boston College Eagles and Temple Owls. We look at the Owls quarterback situation, which involves a transfer from Georgia, and a true freshmen. Hear about why the Eagles need to show that they can shut down these two if BC is going to take a step in the right direction.

Of course we also give our predictions in this game. It's unanimous, both hosts have the same prediction, hear what that is on today's show.

And to wrap it up we go around the ACC and look at some of the gambling odds for the various games this weekend. Hear our thoughts, and follow along with our predictions.

All of that and more on today's show!

