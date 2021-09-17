September 17, 2021
Publish date:

Morning Bulletin: Locked on Boston College Temple Preview & Predictions

A look at all the news around Boston College sports this Friday
Author:

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Women's Basketball Release New Uniforms.

The program show cased the New Balance Uniforms, including a new black uniform that is highlighted by "The Heights". Check out the release below.

Locked on Boston College

On today's show we are joined by regular guest Eric Hoffses who comes to give his predictions and analysis of Saturday's game between the Boston College Eagles and Temple Owls. We look at the Owls quarterback situation, which involves a transfer from Georgia, and a true freshmen. Hear about why the Eagles need to show that they can shut down these two if BC is going to take a step in the right direction.

Of course we also give our predictions in this game. It's unanimous, both hosts have the same prediction, hear what that is on today's show.

And to wrap it up we go around the ACC and look at some of the gambling odds for the various games this weekend. Hear our thoughts, and follow along with our predictions.

All of that and more on today's show!

Listen below!

