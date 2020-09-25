Boston College vs. Texas State: How to Watch

On Saturday, Boston College (1-0) kicks off their home schedule against the Texas State Bobcats (1-2) of the Sunbelt Conference. Last weekend the Eagles won their season opener in convincing fashion, shutting down down Duke 26-6 at Wallace Wade Stadium. Texas State may not have lots of name recognition, but they have a strong offense that is averaging 36.7 points per game.

When: 6pm

Current Vegas Odds: Boston College -17.5 (via Vegas Insider)

Weather Forecast: Partly sunny around 70 degrees at kickoff

Television: RSN ---Announcers Evan Lepler, Charles Arbuckle, and Abby Labar

Affiliates that will host the game: Saturday's game versus Texas State will air on regional sports networks across the country. Fans in Boston can watch the game on NESN+. The full list of affiliates carrying the game include FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Southeast, FOX Sports Florida, FOX Sports Midwest Plus, AT & T Sportsnet Pittsburgh Plus, FOX Sports Detroit Plus, FOX Sports North Plus, FOX Sports Wisconsin Plus, FOX Sports Southwest Plus, FOX Sports Prime Ticket and AT & T Sportsnet Vegas.

You can also watch the game on the ESPN app.

Listen: Click here to Listen Live

WEEI 850 AM ---Jon Meterparel and Pete Cronan.

Prediction: (Click here for our official prediction post)

This is the type of matchup that has trap game written all over it. I think Texas State will get some points on this defense, who may come back down to earth after last week's stellar performance. While I don't think the game will be particularly close and the Eagles will cover, it will be closer than many expect. Boston College 42 Texas State 21

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com