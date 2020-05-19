BCBulletin
Boston College Plans To Start Fall Semester As Scheduled

A.J. Black

Boston College is planning to reopen, with students on campus beginning August 31st, the original day they were scheduled to start. According to an email sent to students, the school has learned how to implement the changes needed to open based off the 400 students they have on campus. You can check out the entire letter from Father Leahy below:

Dear Members of the Boston College Community:

The 2019-2020 academic year has now come to a close, and I believe it ended successfully, even exceeding expectations, especially given the extraordinary disruption caused by COVID-19. Students, faculty, and staff worked diligently and creatively to ensure that teaching and learning occurred in ways consistent with standards and expectations of Boston College; and I am most grateful for these efforts and the help provided by parents and other family members.

University officials have been engaged for some weeks in considering current and future challenges related to the coronavirus, and I want to provide a sense of those discussions and plans for the future. Such review and analyses will continue in the coming months, mindful of educational needs and desires of students and their parents, concerns about protecting the health of our entire community, and economic realities facing American higher education. Our intent is to open for on-campus classes as scheduled on August 31. The steps required for resuming in-class instruction will occur in phases this summer, according to guidelines developed by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.


Having as many as 400 students on campus after March 15 has provided valuable lessons about how to implement physical distancing and food distribution protocols in dining facilities, increase sanitizing for buildings (particularly residence halls), and use technology for meetings and events. In addition, University Health Services has developed testing and isolation procedures in response to COVID-19, and administrators and others will keep refining necessary plans and policies for the resumption of campus life. More remains to be done in regard to testing, contact tracing, and treatment, but I believe that these and other issues can be addressed by working in concert with institutions of higher education in our area as well as federal, state, and local government.


In its long history, Boston College has had to deal with a range of serious issues, including the Great Depression, two World Wars, and the attacks of September 11. Our University has already responded to the coronavirus with grace, generosity, and commitment; and I remain confident that it will continue to do so in the months and year ahead, drawing from our faith and trust in one another, and the strength of our mission and Jesuit, Catholic heritage.

This of course is huge news for the fall sports at Boston College including football. With the school planning to start on time, that should mean the teams could prepare safely before that. As of now all signs point to Boston College starting their football season on time, although things could change at any time. 

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on any changes related to the upcoming school year at Boston College. 

