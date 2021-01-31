Boston College's Top 5 Plays of 2020

Boston College's 2020 season is in the books, as Jeff Hafley finished 6-5 in his first season in Chestnut Hill. The ACC Digital Network released the top five plays from the Eagles's 2020 campaign, which you can watch below. The plays were as follows:

5. Zay Flowers Burns the Pittsburgh Defense.

All season long we witnessed Flowers blossom into one of the most dynamic wide receivers in the country. Against Pitt he showcased what made him most dangerous. Even with a man sticking to his hip, Flowers turned on a jets and took the Phil Jurkovec pass to the house.

4. Zay Flowers Summersault catch against Syracuse

The second Flowers highlight catch on this list, and this showcased a completely different talent. This catch was all about elite hand eye coordination along with great hands. Flowers had to dive to catch this and still held on to the ball thrown by Jurkovec through the summersault. Even more impressive was that Jurkovec had a separated shoulder and still hit this pass.

3. Flowers with the game winner against Pitt in Overtime

Three straight highlight reel catches by Flowers with this huge play for the Eagles. While the ACC Digital Network gives Flowers the credit for the big play, the real highlight was the precision pass that Jurkovec made on this throw. Perfectly thrown into a tight window.

2. CJ Lewis One Handed Grab Against Louisville.

Lewis took a huge leap in his growth as a player, becoming a very good wide receiver especially in the red zone. Against the Cards the lengthy wide out jumped and caught this pass with one arm, still able to bring it in for the touchdown.

1. Brandon Sebastian's Scoop And Score Against Clemson

There was no play that felt like a big deal than this fumble recovery that Sebastian returned for 97 yards and a touchdown. BC had the lead, but Clemson looked like they just had to punch it in and swing the momentum of the game. Travis Etienne, the normally reliably back botched the handoff, and Sebastian took it to the house. BC did not complete the huge upset, but it felt like it was going to happen at this moment.

