BC
Maven
Top Stories
Baseball
Hockey
Recruiting

Notre Dame Leads Boston College 16-7  After Back-And-Forth First Half

Jackson Thompson

Boston College has a chance after a competitive first half in South Bend. Notre Dame takes a 16-7 lead into halftime. 

Dennis Grossel scored a second-quarter touchdown to give Boston College a 7-6 lead but an Ian Book touchdown pass to Chase Claypool gave Notre Dame a six-point lead and a field goal by Jonathan Doerer put the Irish up by two scores just before the half.

Boston College got the ball back just ahead of the two minute warning. But a fumble on third down was recovered by the Eagles for a big loss forcing them to punt.

Against an offense that has averaged 25 first-half points per game, Boston College's defense has kept the Book and company in check. The defense forced two early field goals and nearly kept Notre Dame out of the endzone, as the Irish's only touchdown came on a 4th-and-3 play.

On offense, the Eagles have struggled to run the ball at their normal efficiancy as AJ Dillon has only managed 30 yards on eight carries. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston College vs. Notre Dame: Final Thoughts And Predictions

A.J. Black
9 0

How do the Eagles stay close?

Boston College-Notre Dame Preview & Giblin's Gambles

Mike Giblin
5 0

Mike's Weekly Preview and Gambling picks

DePaul 72 Boston College 67: Eagles Drop Big Home Matchup

A.J. Black
0

Another loss for the Eagles

A.J. Black

Former NFL and BC defensive back Kamrin Moore finds a new home in the XFL

0

Notre Dame Defeats Boston College 40-7 In Rivalry's Most Lopsided Game Since 1992

Jackson Thompson
0

Boston College vs. Notre Dame: Live Blog And Game Thread

A.J. Black
0

Who wins this matchup?

Jarius Hamilton Set To Return Today Against DePaul

A.J. Black
0

Big news for the Eagles as the injured Hamilton will be back

A.J. Black

Pete Thamel gives eight questions on the college football coaching carousel and BC is listed. Read…

1 0

Boston College vs Notre Dame: Three Key Matchups

Brett Rider
4 0

Here's what match ups to focus on this weekend

Behind Enemy Lines: Talking Notre Dame Football With Bryan Driskell

A.J. Black
2 2

Hear what a Fighting Irish expert has to say