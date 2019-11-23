Notre Dame Leads Boston College 16-7  After Back-And-Forth First Half

Boston College has a chance after a competitive first half in South Bend. Notre Dame takes a 16-7 lead into halftime.

Dennis Grossel scored a second-quarter touchdown to give Boston College a 7-6 lead but an Ian Book touchdown pass to Chase Claypool gave Notre Dame a six-point lead and a field goal by Jonathan Doerer put the Irish up by two scores just before the half.

Boston College got the ball back just ahead of the two minute warning. But a fumble on third down was recovered by the Eagles for a big loss forcing them to punt.

Against an offense that has averaged 25 first-half points per game, Boston College's defense has kept the Book and company in check. The defense forced two early field goals and nearly kept Notre Dame out of the endzone, as the Irish's only touchdown came on a 4th-and-3 play.

On offense, the Eagles have struggled to run the ball at their normal efficiancy as AJ Dillon has only managed 30 yards on eight carries.