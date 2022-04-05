Premium Perk: New Name to Watch For in Transfer Portal

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel, and our PREMIUM BOARDS for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

Boston College has been relatively quiet in the transfer portal market this offseason. The Eagles added a tight end George Takacs from Notre Dame, wide receiver Dino Tomlin from Maryland and Regen Terry from Arizona. But there is a new name that entered the portal on Monday, and he could be connected to Boston College.

Ohio State cornerback Lejond Cavavos, a sophomore from Seguin, Texas who attended IMG Academy in Florida entered the portal. The former Buckeye was a four star recruiting in 2020, and played in limited snaps the past two seasons.

So what's his connection to Boston College? Well, there are a few. First, his lead recruiter at BC was Jeff Hafley. And as we all know, Hafley is big on needing to "know" a transfer before trying to bring them into his locker room and culture. Secondly, Cavavos's father was on campus last week for Pro Day. And according to his Twitter, he praised Boston College's staff.

Now, CJ Cavavos could have just been on campus because he works for the XFL, but this wasn't the first time he commented on Jeff Hafley and Boston College. The week before, he called Hafley "my guy" after Eryx Daugherty committed to the Eagles.

The depth chart at cornerback is relatively strong for starters, but remember, Jeff Hafley likes good depth at this position. Elijah Jones, CJ Burton and Josh DeBerry all should be getting starter snaps, but if he is looking for depth a player like Cavavos could be a great addition, and grab valuable snaps.

Stay tuned, we will have further developments as they come.

