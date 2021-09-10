Final Thoughts & Predictions: Boston College vs. UMass

On Saturday, the Boston College Eagles and UMass Minutemen will face off in Amherst for the first time since 1982. This matchup will be special for both teams for a number of reasons. For UMass it's their home opener, and fans will be eager to see their team take out the mighty Eagles, even if they can't tailgate. For Boston College, they are wearing their special red bandana uniforms to commemorate the 20th of anniversary of September 11th. The uniforms are worn in memory Welles Crowther, a hero of 9/11, who saved lives in the Twin Towers, but lost his life when they collapsed.

Boston College is a massive favorite in this game (-39), but wins do not happen on paper. The Eagles need to continue to do what they do on offense, which is move the ball, and tighten up some of the areas that still looked rusty against Colgate.

Matchups

When Boston College Passes the Ball: No Eagles unit has had as much hype as the passing game, and last Saturday they showed why. Phil Jurkovec was accurate, Zay Flowers/Trae Barry and CJ Lewis all had big catches, and Jaden Williams showed why he could be the future at the position. UMass? They got lit up through the air against Pitt, and probably will again against BC Advantage Boston College

When Boston College Runs The Ball: This is the area that needs to be cleaned up the most. Alec Sinkfield, Travis Levy, and Xavier Coleman all averaged below four yards a carry in a disappointing outing against Colgate. UMass defensive line shouldn't pose much of a problem for BC's offensive line. This needs to be a point of emphasis this week, because they can ill afford to look so one dimensional when Mizzou gets to town. Advantage Boston College

When UMass Throws The Ball: Tyler Lyttle, a transfer from Colorado had a couple of nice passes against Pittsburgh, but was also sacked five times. Shitta Sillah had a huge game against Colgate, expect BC's defensive front seven to be very active again. Advantage Boston College

When UMass Runs the Ball: BC's rushing defense was fine against Colgate, especially if you consider that the Raiders really didn't have a passing game. The Eagles allowed 105 yards, and will try to shut down a UMass run game that averaged 1.56 yards per carry against Pitt Advantage Boston College

Three Keys to the Game

1. Establish the Run: Have to find out what you really have here before the season really kicks into gear.

2. Stay Vanilla. Hafley said all week that the team hid a chunk of their playbook, need to do so again.

3. Prevent Foolish Turnovers. BC is a vastly superior team, the only way UMass is winning this is if BC suffers multiple catastrophic turnovers.

Beer of the Game

Jess- Amherst Beer Company. One of the absolute best places in the state to get wings has to be The Hangar in Amherst. Whether you like dry rub (my favorite) or one of their tasty/very hot sauces they are the perfect spot to watch a football game. On top of that they have Amherst Brewing's rotation of beers on tap. Go with the IPA staple Jess for this game.

Song: One Minute Man

Yes, I know what the song is really about. But the chorus is too perfect for a game against UMass. Listen below. Also, Missy Elliott is the best women's rapper of all time, and I'll die on that hill.

Fan Excitement: 6/10

This number would have been much lower, if it wasn't for the red bandana uniforms. When BC dons their special kits it brings a buzz to the fans. However, this is a game on the road, which might be hard for some to find on television. But on the other hand it is UMass, and there is a special rivalry between the two schools no matter how lopsided it has become on the gridiron.

Prediction

Jeff Hafley struggled last year against Texas State, another team that has struggled, and many wondered if this would become a trend. On Saturday, he has a chance to erase that concern as long as the Eagles take care of business against UMass. BC is vastly superior on both sides of the ball, and as long as they execute they should win, and win big. Boston College 50 UMass 10

