Boston College vs. #12 UNC: Final Thoughts & Predictions

Boston College (2-0) has their toughest test of the year on Saturday, as they face off with the #12 UNC Tar Heels (1-0). The team can ill afford to get off to a slow start like they did against Duke and Texas State. UNC has a lethal offense, and can score points quickly, if BC drags their feet this game could get out of hand quickly. Let's look at some of our talking points heading into this game.

When Boston College Throws The Ball: Advantage UNC. This was a close one, UNC's pass defenses was 70th in the country last year, but is Top 5 this year in a one game sample. The secondary is young, featuring lock down corner Storm Duck and five star cornerback Tony Grimes. The defensive line destroyed Syracuse with seven sacks. Phil Jurkovec will have his work cut out for him.

When Boston College Runs The Ball: Advantage UNC. The Tar Heels were able to hold Syracuse to 68 yards on 38 carries. Boston College's rushing attack has been completely ineffective so far this year, rushing for just 2.48 yards per carry. BC sorely needs to start establishing the run earlier in games, this is going to be a tough one to get it going.

When UNC runs the ball: Advantage Boston College. BC has played pretty well against the run through the first two games holding opposing offenses to just 131 yards a game. Michael Carter is a home run threat every time the Tar Heels run the ball, but BC should be ready up front.

When UNC passes the ball: Advantage UNC. BC's passing defense has looked strong so far, especially against intermediate and longer passes. But they haven't faced an offense like UNC's yet. Sam Howell is a potential Heisman candidate, and Dazz Newsome and Dyami Brown are two of the best WR's in the ACC. Going to be tough for BC's pass defense, and should be a great barometer on how much they have actually progressed.

Fan Excitement: 9/10

Lots of buzz throughout the fan base, many of whom believe that Jeff Hafley is magic. He already shook one school shackle by winning when down 14 points in the second half, something that hasn't happened since 2007. Now is his chance for some more magic. Can he bring a win against an AP ranked team, something that hasn't happened since 2014.

AJ's Prediction: UNC is going to bring talent that this Boston College team has yet to see. I think this is going to be a game where UNC jumps out early, Boston College rallies....but I don't see BC holding on in the end. Too much talent on the UNC side, especially at the quarterback position. UNC 35 Boston College 20