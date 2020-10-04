SI.com
UNC 26 Boston College 22: Post Game Interviews

A.J. Black

On Saturday, Boston College lost a close game to #12 UNC 26-22 in Alumni Stadium. It was a tough loss, as the Eagles were a two point conversion away from tying the game, but Phil Jurkovec's pass attempt was intercepted on the goal line.

After the game, head coach Jeff Hafley and a handful of players spoke with the media about the game. You can check out their press conference videos below. 

Head Coach Jeff Hafley

Talked about how he thinks BC needs to continue to improve, and that he needs to improve as a coach. He also talks about how much he loves his team and more about the game.

Cornerback Brandon Sebastian

Talked about his interception, what it meant, and how he really just wanted to win the game. Sebastian also talked about the adjustments made by the defense in the second half. 

Quarterback Phil Jurkovec

Jurkovec talked about his final drive with the Eagles, and what he saw on the failed two point conversion.

Tight end Hunter Long

Talks about the adjustments he made to the coverage, and how Hafley had his back when he got hurt

Defensive End Brandon Barlow

Talks about the energy level of the defense, and the defenses second half adjustments that held the Heels to three points

Now they can build off the North Carolina game and crush Pitt, use that frustration of coming up short in the NC game as fuel to dominate Pitt.

That was a great game to watch and remember, Jurkovec and Flowers are Sophomores. That was an amazing effort that came up just short of beating one of the top teams in the ACC and the #12 ranked team in the nation. The way they fought and kept North Carolina out of the end zone in the second half was unbelievable. BC left everything on the field Saturday afternoon, there's nothing I can knock them on. It was frustrating at the end when they gave the onside kick to NC when a BC player came up with it. That's a situation where you just have to let the guys fight for it. It's a loss but you can see some serious potential here. I can't say enough about how great the defensive coaching was for BC, where did Roberts come from? This guy was barely making an impact at the D1-AA but now he's an impact player on the BC defense.... That's great coaching, putting players in the right places where they have the most potential.

