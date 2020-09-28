SI.com
UNC Opens As Eleven Point Favorites Over Boston College

A.J. Black

The #11 UNC Tar Heels opened as heavy favorites in their matchup on Saturday against the Boston College Eagles. The opening line per Betonline.ag has been set at Tar Heels (-11). The two teams will face off at 3:30 at Alumni Stadium, and the game can be found on ESPN/ABC.

The Tar Heels are predicted to be one of the best teams in the ACC this year. Led by head coach Mack Brown, the Tar Heels went 7-6 last year, just a year removed from a 2-9 season. Featuring sophomore quarterback Sam Howell, the Tar Heels had the 25th ranked passing offense in 2019, and are projected to be as strong if not stronger this season. 

Against the spread this year, Boston College is 1-1. The Eagles were six point underdogs against Duke, and defeated the Blue Devils 26-6. However, against Texas State, the spread grew as wide as 20 points. BC was only able to win on a field goal in the closing seconds of the game. 

Below you can find more lines from Betonline.ag

 - Oklahoma (-9) at Iowa State

· TCU at Texas (-13)

· South Carolina at Florida (-17½)

· Missouri at Tennessee (-10)

· NC State at Pittsburgh (-13)

· East Carolina at Georgia State (-1)

· Arkansas State (-3) at Coastal Carolina

· Baylor (-2½) at West Virginia

· UTSA at UAB (-17½)

· Texas A&M at Alabama (-17)

· North Carolina (-11) at Boston College

· South Florida at Cincinnati (-21½)

· Oklahoma State (-21) at Kansas

· Memphis (-1½) at SMU

· Texas Tech at Kansas State (-3)

· Virginia Tech (-10½) at Duke

· Ole Miss at Kentucky (-6½)

· Charlotte at Florida Atlantic (-7)

· Western Kentucky (-7) at Middle Tennessee

· Navy at Air Force (-1)

· Georgia Southern (-16½) at UL Monroe

· Auburn at Georgia (-7)

· LSU (-20½) at Vanderbilt

· Tulsa at UCF (-20½)

· Southern Mississippi at North Texas (-1)

· Arkansas at Mississippi State (-17)

· Virginia at Clemson (-28)

· Troy (-5½) at South Alabama

