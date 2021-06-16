Boston College Football Unveils New adidas Uniforms

On Tuesday, Boston College unveiled their new 2021 uniforms created by apparel company adidas.

The new uniform is most noticeable for the use of the retro block letter logo on the chest, that has become very popular with the fan base. The crisp and clean uniform also includes larger numbers, and a consistent color scheme that Boston College has been known for.

Boston College football will have a new outfitter for next season, as they have signed a new apparel deal with adidas. This partnership begins in June and will go through 2023. Other adidas schools include Louisville, NC State, Nebraska, Texas A&M and Indiana.

"This is an exciting partnership with adidas and one that will truly benefit our student-athletes," said William V. Campbell Director of Athletics Pat Kraft said in a press release. "In choosing adidas, we were able to join forces with a global brand that is one of the leaders in football footwear, apparel and accessories. Our student-athletes will be outfitted with more footwear and apparel than ever before with this new partnership."

“Everyone in our football program is thrilled to be part of the adidas family,” said Boston College head football coach Jeff Hafley. “From the moment we told our players, to sharing the news with our recruits, it was met with a ton of excitement and anticipation of joining the brand with the three stripes.”

Boston College had until recently been an Under Armour school, with the other 30 sports signing a deal with New Balance. The original NB deal was reportedly the biggest in the school's history. According to Matt Fortuna of The Athletic, Boston College could be the first FBS school to have a football only apparel deal.