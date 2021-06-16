Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+SubscribeSI.com
Search

Boston College Football Unveils New adidas Uniforms

The Eagles unveiled a new uniform for the 2021 season by adidas
Author:
Publish date:

On Tuesday, Boston College unveiled their new 2021 uniforms created by apparel company adidas.

The new uniform is most noticeable for the use of the retro block letter logo on the chest, that has become very popular with the fan base. The crisp and clean uniform also includes larger numbers, and a consistent color scheme that Boston College has been known for.

Boston College football will have a new outfitter for next season, as they have signed a new apparel deal with adidas. This partnership begins in June and will go through 2023. Other adidas schools include Louisville, NC State, Nebraska, Texas A&M and Indiana.

"This is an exciting partnership with adidas and one that will truly benefit our student-athletes," said William V. Campbell Director of Athletics Pat Kraft said in a press release. "In choosing adidas, we were able to join forces with a global brand that is one of the leaders in football footwear, apparel and accessories. Our student-athletes will be outfitted with more footwear and apparel than ever before with this new partnership."

“Everyone in our football program is thrilled to be part of the adidas family,” said Boston College head football coach Jeff Hafley. “From the moment we told our players, to sharing the news with our recruits, it was met with a ton of excitement and anticipation of joining the brand with the three stripes.”

Boston College had until recently been an Under Armour school, with the other 30 sports signing a deal with New Balance. The original NB deal was reportedly the biggest in the school's history. According to Matt Fortuna of The Athletic, Boston College could be the first FBS school to have a football only apparel deal. 

E4ChzInVEAEznvA
Football

Boston College Football Unveils New adidas Uniforms

Photo Apr 23, 11 09 24 PM
Maroon & Gold+

Previewing a Huge Recruiting Weekend For BC Football

USATSI_13676089_168388155_lowres
Football

Boston College Football Linked To Two Transfers

2021-05-21
Podcast

Locked on Boston College: Tight Ends--From Concern to Excitement

WCcw6qOg
Recruiting

'22 OT Stephen Gales Decommits From Boston College

helmet
Recruiting

Daveon Crouch: Commitment Analysis

Screen Shot 2021-06-15 at 1.10.49 PM
Recruiting

'22 LB Daveon Crouch Commits To Boston College

DemarrLangford
Basketball

Boston College, Tulsa, URI & Utah To Compete in Sunshine Slam

Recruiting Notebook
Maroon & Gold+

Boston College Football Recruiting Notebook: June 14, 2021