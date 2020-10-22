SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

The BC Bulletin Podcast: Dusting off From Virginia Tech & Previewing GT

A.J. Black

In this week's regularly scheduled podcast AJ & Eric look at the past game against Virginia, and dig deep to find out what happened. We look at each of the positional units, and talk about their performances. We also discuss that even in a tough loss like this, there was growth and reason for optimism.

On top of the VT discussion, we also look ahead to this weekend's matchup against Georgia Tech. While there has been talk about Jeff Sims being "Hendon Hooker Lite", we discuss why BC should be very prepared to attack them. We also discuss why BC should have been favored by more against the Yellow Jackets. 

Important Programming Note: Starting November 1st, the podcast will be switching to the Locked On podcast network, and rebranded "Locked on Boston College." Locked on is the nation's leading sports podcast network that features top notch hosts who cover all professional teams and many collegiate ones. 

Our show will be come daily, with a twenty-twenty five minute discussion on a variety of topics. The show will have guests, mailbags, analysis, and of course Eric will be co-hosting twice a week during football season. It's perfect for your commute, workout, or to listen to when cooking breakfast/dinner. 

Our Apple/Spotify feed will not have the BC Bulletin podcast shows until we relaunch on November 1st. To find our game reactions & previews until then, you will need to stream the show here on our site. But in the mean time, go to your favorite podcast directory, find "Locked on Boston College", and hit the subscribe button. That way you will be ready when the show drops. Thanks for your support! 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC.

THANKS FOR READING BC BULLETIN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Game Thread: Boston College vs. Virginia Tech (8:00PM, ACCN)

Our in game updates can be found here for tonight's game

A.J. Black

by

Edmonds Forever

'22 WR Ismael Zamor Commits To Boston College

A new commitment for the Eagles, and it is a wide receiver from the Bay State

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Players From BC Past, Crucial To Future of Program

Hafley says that former players are important, and wants them around program as much as possible.

A.J. Black

by

Jkmanx

'22 WR Joseph Griffin II Commits To Boston College

Another local wide receiver has committed to the Eagles.

A.J. Black

by

FlatbreadsFan

Opening Line Set For Boston College and Georgia Tech Game

Spread is set for the upcoming game, and BC is favored for only the second time ths season

A.J. Black

by

rcmbc81

Five Takeaways From Jeff Hafley's Tuesday GT Press Conference

A look at Tuesday's press conference, what did Jeff Hafley have to say about the upcoming game?

A.J. Black

by

FlatbreadsFan

On Recruiting Trail, Boston College Continues to Clean Up in Massachusetts

The wall is going up in the Bay State thanks to the recruiting effort of Jeff Hafley and his staff

A.J. Black

by

FlatbreadsFan

Struggles with Rushing Defense, Turnovers Doom BC, Who Fall To Virginia Tech 40-14

Tough loss for the Eagles, who suffer their worst defeat of the season

A.J. Black

by

Thomas Rayam

Boston College vs. #23 Virginia Tech: Final Thoughts and Predictions

Final previews and predictions heading into Saturday's matchup against the Hokies

A.J. Black

by

Thomas Rayam

First Look: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

A first look at this week's opponent, their statistics and more

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black