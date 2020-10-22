The BC Bulletin Podcast: Dusting off From Virginia Tech & Previewing GT

In this week's regularly scheduled podcast AJ & Eric look at the past game against Virginia, and dig deep to find out what happened. We look at each of the positional units, and talk about their performances. We also discuss that even in a tough loss like this, there was growth and reason for optimism.

On top of the VT discussion, we also look ahead to this weekend's matchup against Georgia Tech. While there has been talk about Jeff Sims being "Hendon Hooker Lite", we discuss why BC should be very prepared to attack them. We also discuss why BC should have been favored by more against the Yellow Jackets.

Important Programming Note: Starting November 1st, the podcast will be switching to the Locked On podcast network, and rebranded "Locked on Boston College." Locked on is the nation's leading sports podcast network that features top notch hosts who cover all professional teams and many collegiate ones.

Our show will be come daily, with a twenty-twenty five minute discussion on a variety of topics. The show will have guests, mailbags, analysis, and of course Eric will be co-hosting twice a week during football season. It's perfect for your commute, workout, or to listen to when cooking breakfast/dinner.

Our Apple/Spotify feed will not have the BC Bulletin podcast shows until we relaunch on November 1st. To find our game reactions & previews until then, you will need to stream the show here on our site. But in the mean time, go to your favorite podcast directory, find "Locked on Boston College", and hit the subscribe button. That way you will be ready when the show drops. Thanks for your support!

