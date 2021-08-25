BC Preseason Roundtable 2021: How Does Boston College Defeat Clemson?

We are now two weeks away from Boston College's opening kickoff against Colgate on September 4th. In our final week of season previews, we got together our staff to talk about the upcoming season. Every day this week we will pose a BC football related question and give our predictions. Today we talk about the game against Clemson, and how the Eagles could find a way to win it.

Mitch Wolfe: Score early and often. Even though Clemson will be breaking in plenty of new players on offense, they’re still extremely talented. If D.J. Uiagalelei is on his game, there’s not much that can be done to stop him. BC will need to be dialed in on offense, especially when they get into the red zone. If the defense can create at least one turnover, the offense absolutely has to capitalize on it.

Eric Hoffses: Do what they did last year. They were winning on the road in the 4th quarter. I know Trevor Lawrence didn’t play but he isn’t this year either. I think BC is as close to Clemson in talent and coaching as its been in over a decade.

AJ: They need to play aggressively and sustain that for four quarters. We saw what Hafley and company could do last year when they took Clemson to the very end. But it was clearly a game of two halves. The first half showcased a confident BC team that was able to punch the Tigers in the face, and build a big lead. But once the Tigers mounted a counterattack, BC had no answer. The Eagles may be deeper than they were last year, and they are going to need that if they are going to finally knock off Dabo Swinney and the Tigers.

