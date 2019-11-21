Boston College vs Notre Dame: Three Key Matchups

The Boston College Eagles come into their week 13 matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Fresh off a bye week, the Eagles take the 2019 edition of the "Holy War" to South Bend for the first time since the 2011 season. As their is plenty to reminisce about in regards to this catholic school rivalry, we look ahead to the key matchups for the Eagles to be victorious in securing the Frank Leahy Memorial Trophy for the first time since 2008.

Chase Claypool vs. The secondary

Let's just put this as plainly as possible, Chase Claypool is a special player. Last week against Navy, Claypool tied the school record with 4 touchdowns. (Little side note, the Notre Dame receiver once caught 10 (no typo) touchdowns in a high school game in Canada.

The senior wide out comes into this weekend with 49 receptions, 768 yards and 9 touchdowns. Clay pool is a big and dynamic receiver that is used primarily in the slot. For a Boston College defense that has notedly struggled all season long, their hands will be full looking to keep Claypool in check. Whether it's Brandon Sebastian, or if a nickelback, locking down this wide receiver is an absolute must if the Eagles want to stand a chance.

Drew White vs. AJ Dillon/David Bailey

Its no secret that key to the Eagles offense runs on the legs of the "Buffalo Boys." In order for BC to successfully move the ball and score points, the Eagles running back duo will need to continue their strong play and be able to move the sticks and get first downs. Enter Drew White. The Junior middle linebacker leads the team in tackles with 65. He is arguably the leader of the Irish defense.

“He is somewhat inconspicuous,” said Aquinas head football coach Roger Harriott. “So you don’t expect him to move that fast, or be as physical and as strong as he is.”

White may be unassuming, but he has left little doubt as to whether he belongs on the field. His play has backed that up and look for him to cause disruptions all afternoon long, and it could be White who plays a pivotal role in slowing down BC's rushing offense.

Steve Addazio vs. The naysayers

The talk for Coach Addazio's dismissal has been rising as the weeks have gone on amongst many BC fans and writers. This is not a post for that. The numbers and breakdown is well documented here. With that said, the final two regular season games will be closely watched, and a victory over a ranked opponent and rival would go a long way.

With BC coming into the game at 5-5 and a 6 game losing streak against the Fighting Irish, Addazio had this to say, “In today’s world, the history of these things isn’t like the same as it used to be, you know what I mean?” said BC coach Steve Addazio. “So you’ve got to bring it back to life.”

Bringing the rivalry back can also help Addazio keep his head coaching life at BC alive as well.