Boston College vs. Pitt: Final Thoughts and Predictions

Boston College (2-1) will look to get back in the win column on Saturday against a tough, physical Pitt (3-1) team. Last weekend, the Eagles lost a heartbreaker to UNC 26-22, in a game where BC had the chance to tie on a two point conversion. Pitt also lost a heartbreaker 30-29 to the NC State Wolfpack, on a last minute drive by quarterback Devin Leary. Let's look at some of our talking points heading into this game.

Matchups:

When Boston College Throws The Ball: Advantage Boston College. Pitt has an excellent pass rush, and lead the country in sacks. However, I think BC's offensive line is going to rise to the occasion in this game, and really step up. On top of that, Hunter Long has been a matchup nightmare, and I expect this to continue. Only a slight edge here.

When Boston College Runs the Ball: Advantage Pitt. It feels like beating a dead horse here, but BC has struggled to run the ball all year. Pitt is dominant against the run---2nd in the nation. This could be a game where BC figures it out, but they are going to have a tough challenge ahead of them.

When Pitt Throws the Ball: Advantage Boston College. The numbers are pretty close in terms of rankings, but I'm going to give the slight edge to the Eagles here. They held Sam Howell to a pedestrian 225 yards last week, and I think they can do the same to Kenny Pickett. Pickett is a solid quarterback, BC will need another good game from their secondary.

When Pitt Runs the Ball: Advantage Boston College. Pitt's rushing attack is only averaging 130 yards a game. BC's run defense got beat up pretty badly last week against UNC, but you got the sense that they would give up those runs to prevent the big plays. I like a bounce back game here for BC's defense.

Fan Excitement: 9/10

The buzz around the program continues to build. In a close loss to UNC we got to see how Jeff Hafley reacts to defeat. He took a lot of the blame himself, protected his team, and didn't accept a moral victory. "I'm still pissed off" he told the OMF show on WEEI on Thursday. Fans are sensing that this team is about to take off, it's just too bad they can't attend the games to show their support.

AJ's Prediction: Pitt is a six point favorite over the Eagles, something I don't understand. The Eagles match up well with this team, and I give BC an edge in another department, coaching. I think the Eagles are going to play angry, and take control of this game early. Could be messy at points, but I predict a relatively easy Eagles win. Boston College 27 Pitt 13